The football rivalry that exists between Ghana and Nigeria is set to be rekindled on Saturday as the WAFU B U17 Championship gets underway.

The opening match between the two football giants is scheduled for the Cape Coast Stadium at 5 pm (Nigeria time).

Head-to-head

This is a continuation of the rivalry between the countries in recent times as Nigeria and Ghana have been involved in three qualifiers in the last six months.

The Nigerian ladies eliminated Ghana in the 2022 Africa Women Cup qualifier with the Super Falcons posting a 2-1 aggregate scoreline over two legs to eliminate the Black Queens.

Just a few weeks ago, Nigeria’s U20 side, the Flying Eagles, also eliminated their Ghanaian counterparts; they defeated the Black Satellites in their group encounter of the WAFU B U20 championship held in the Niger Republic.

Ghana failed to make it out of the group and has thus missed out on the chance on defending their Africa U-20 title.

Despite all these victories by Nigeria over Ghana, it was the Black Stars that had the last laugh in the race for qualification for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

Though the two teams played out a 1-1 draw over two legs, Ghana progressed to the World Cup with the away goals rule.

Present task

Now to the task at hand, Nigeria and Ghana are in group A alongside, Togo in the WAFU B U17 Championship.

Two teams will qualify for the semi-finals, hence a victory over Ghana by Nigeria is most desirable as it could ease the qualification passage for the Golden Eaglets of Nigeria.

The Nigeria U-17 coach, Nduka Ugbade, while speaking with cafonline.com said he is confident his newly assembled team can triumph from Group A and seal their qualification to the Africa tournament proper

“I am happy with the squad that we have been able to come up with, and I can say confidently that we are in Ghana to make the nation proud,” Ugbade said.

“Our primary objective is to earn a ticket to the Africa Cup of Nations, and then we go full throttle for the trophy.

“Nigeria has a pedigree in U-17 football and we cannot afford to disappoint.”

Cote d’Ivoire will play in Group B alongside Burkina Faso, Benin, and Niger with two sides from each group progressing to the semi-finals.

The two finalists from the competition will feature at the Africa U-17 Cup of Nations in Algeria early next year.

All four semi-finalists in that continental tournament to be played in Algeria will qualify for the FIFA U17 World Cup finals later in the year in Peru.

