Rangers International FC captain, Tope Olusesi, has promised the club supporters of a good outing against Nasarawa United in the Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) match day 33.

This is contained in a statement made available to the newsmen in Enugu on Saturday by the club Media Officer, Norbert Okolie.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Nasarawa United will on Sunday host Rangers International FC of Enugu at New Jos Stadium, Plateau state.

Tope made the statement as the team landed in Jos for the encounter, acknowledging that the match would be a cracker.

“We are battle-ready to give a good representation and banish the nightmare of our last visit to this venue three weeks back.

“I believe we are in Jos for business and this will be displayed on the pitch because there is no room for much talk as we all know what happened to us in our last visit to Jos.

“We do not want a repeat of what happened against Plateau United but to redeem our image and get back to winning ways,” he said.

Rangers were thrashed 4-0 by Plateau United on May 28 in Jos in a Week 30 encounter.

Tope said the second stanza of the league had been challenging, but strongly believed that the club will start getting points on the road with the match against Nasarawa United.

NAN reports that Rangers FC have gained only a point on the road in the second stanza as against the 14 points they recorded on the road in the first stanza,

Rangers FC currently occupied the third position on the league table with 51 points while Nasarawa United remained in 11th place with 41 after 32 rounds of matches.

NAN.

WATCH: Governor Yahaya Bello's Roadmap to Hope 2023