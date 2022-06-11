Super Eagles’ head coach, Jose Peseiro, has said he would be happy to see his team not just winning matches but also playing well to secure those victories.

The Portuguese manager made this remark in the post-match conference on Thursday in Abuja after the Super Eagles laboured to a 2-1 victory over the Leone Stars of Sierra Leone in their opening game of the 2023 AFCON qualifiers.

Alex Iwobi and Victor Osimhen’s 16th and 41st-minute goals were enough to seal a comeback win for the Eagles after Jonathan Morsay’s 11th-minute strike had given the Leone Stars a surprise lead.

Thursday’s game was Peseiro’s first competitive game after two friendlies in America and the Portuguese manager had a lot to say about the match.

Against Sierra Leone, the Super Eagles played the first half without a defensive midfielder. The duo of Joe Aribo and Iwobi were employed as double No.8s to control the centre of the pitch before a quick second-half substitution for Etebo.

The surprise approach by Peseiro in the first half raised eyebrows from some fans even as Nigeria conceded in the first 11 minutes of the game.

The Super Eagles coach however defended his tactics as he insisted he would only make choices that suit his game plan.

“I can’t play any player from my head. You can give me several ideas, I proceed but in the final, I decide. It’s my head, it’s my ideas.

“I accept your opinion about why I don’t put on six but if I put on six without strikers, why don’t I put two strikers?

“Because if those guys came with two strikers, others two six, one six, for command it’s confusion.”

He added that both himself and the players know the better actions on the field.

“If I asked you, give me 11 in 24 guys? First of all, the guys in America were the guys that started the match. Only the strikers and wingers in the right. If I have time, I time with them, for training or something.

“I choose the players for me. I know better in the field. They know better like me in that situation. I only changed the strikers. But I believe in them, you should.

“They can play better because you play with number six or not but because my time to raise the team (is now).”

While Peseiro was happy to get his first victory with Nigeria, he admitted the Eagles could have done better in the game on Thursday.

He noted the ironic situation in which the Eagles played better during their defeat to Ecuador than Sierra Leone where they earned victory.

“Our team didn’t play well but won. But when we lost against Ecuador everyone complained that we lost to Ecuador but if you see the match, seven opportunities, two penalties denied.”

However, the 62-year-old concluded rhetorically that he would choose the two which is to “win and play well.”

“What do you prefer to win or play well and lose? I prefer both, play well and win,” Peseiro concluded.

