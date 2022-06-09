The Nigerian national team is set to begin their quest for qualification for the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations billed to take place in Cote d’ Ivoire next year.

The Super Eagles who are gunning for a 20th appearance in the biennial tournament are strong favourites to win despite their poor run of form that has seen them go five matches without any victory.

Now under a new manager in Jose Peseiro, the Eagles will want to justify their higher ranking over the Leone Stars.

While the Eagles are ranked as the 30th best team in the world on the last Fifa ranking and the third-best country in Africa, the Leone Stars are way behind; occupying the 24th spot on the continent and a distant 108th in the world.

Despite the gulf in ranking, the match will not be a stroll in the pack for the Eagles at the MKO Abiola Stadium as the Leone Stars proved stubborn in the last two meetings with Nigeria.

In Benin on November 17, 2020, Leone Stars came back from four goals down to draw the match 4-4.

The Eagles are going to be playing in an empty stadium this evening but the players have assured it won’t deter them from going all out for victory.

Stay with PREMIUM TIMES for the LIVE UPDATES

Kickoff is 5.00 pm





