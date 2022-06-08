The Super Eagles players had an open session at the MKO Abiola Stadium pitch on Wednesday evening as they finalised preparations for their clash with Sierra Leone on Thursday in a 2023 Africa Cup of Nations Cup qualifier.

Jose Peseiro’s men were in high spirits with several players engaging in different activities while on the pitch. A group that had Victor Osimhen, Emmanuel Dennis, and Francis Uzoho tried to control balls into a black bin while other groups generally frolicked around the pitch.

The game on Thursday will be played without fans due to the disciplinary action of CAF over the encroachment of fans unto the pitch when Nigeria and Ghana contested a 2022 World Cup ticket on March 29.

Meanwhile, Super Eagles Captain Ahmed Musa has said that the team will rise again after their ouster from going to the 2022 World Cup.

Musa while speaking with journalists during the press conference said they failed the fans and they are ready to pay for it during their game against Sierra Leone on Thursday.

“The last game we played in Abuja was very sad for everyone. For me, myself, it was a very tough moment, there was nothing we can do. It’s football and there’s nothing we can do about it.

“We will make Nigerians proud again, nowadays, nobody cares about the Super Eagles because of what happened during the World Cup (qualification), we just have to keep pushing for them to believe in us again,” he promised.

WATCH: Governor Yahaya Bello's Roadmap to Hope 2023