The Minister of Youth and Sports Development, Sunday Dare, has given assurances of a good working environment for the new Super Eagles coach Jose Peseiro.

Mr Dare gave his words of assurances on Wednesday when officials of the Nigeria Football Federation formally presented the Portuguese manager to the Government of Nigeria through the Sports Ministry.

The Minister while charging Peseiro to make his new Super Eagles squad a healthy blend of the very best of professional players based at home and abroad highlighted the need for the manager to stay more in Nigeria for effective output.

He said: “In order to be able to appreciate the deep love of our people for the game and why they want their team to win all the time, you have to live in our country, enjoy our food, our weather, our hospitality.

“I want to let you know that the process that produced you was governed by diligence, commitment, and spirit of teamwork, and indeed very thorough. I believe that you will use this opportunity to make a mark by leading the Super Eagles to new heights.”

The Minister then told Peseiro to ensure a solid win for the Super Eagles against the Leone Stars of Sierra Leone in Abuja on Thursday, in a Day 1 encounter of the qualification series for next year’s Africa Cup of Nations finals,

Earlier, NFF 2nd Vice President Shehu Dikko, who stood in for President of the NFF, Amaju Melvin Pinnick, thanked the Minister and the Sports Ministry for support and guidance during the process that produced Coach Peseiro;

Dikko reiterated that the Portuguese ticked all the boxes for the Federation having coached in four continents worked with big clubs and big players and demonstrated a keen desire to work with the Super Eagles.

On his part, the Permanent Secretary in the Ministry, Ismaila Abubakar, challenged Peseiro to work assiduously hard and with a passion to achieve his mandate.

The NFF General Secretary, Mohammed Sanusi, said he has been impressed with the Portuguese tactician’s training methods and work ethic, before the friendlies with Mexico and Ecuador in the United States of America.

Peseiro, on his part, thanked the Government and people of Nigeria for the opportunity to tinker with the Super Eagles and said he is fully committed to the objective of winning the Africa Cup of Nations in Cote d’Ivoire next year summer.

“I have always loved the Nigeria team, ever since I watched them play at the 1994 FIFA World Cup in the United States. It is a team with a solid pedigree. Presently, we have both quality and quantity of players and it is always a good situation for any team.” the Super Eagles coach stated.

