Yobe Desert Stars Football FC moved two places away from the relegation danger zone in the group A1 of the Nigerian National League (NNL) 2021/2022 season, following a home victory over FWC Champions of Abuja.

The match was played over the weekend in Damaturu.

The Desert boys secured their victory in the early 15 minutes of the first half through a penalty from their captain, Ismail Bagayan, while the other two goals came from two substitutes, Roshak John and Obi Benard in the 56th and 90th minutes respectively.

The early penalty awarded to the home team almost marred the flow of the game with protest from the visiting team but the decision of the referee prevailed as the penalty was eventually taken and Desert Stars took the early lead.

The home fans were entertained with a superb display of fluid passes and artistry football show greeted with drums from the supporters club and intermittent cheers across the stands in the August 27 Stadium.

The visiting team posed some threat through their No 10, Joel Okoro, however, he could not penetrate the defence of the home team due to a cohesive network of Dayyabu Hamza, Fa’iz Jibrin and Obi Benard coupled with the astute display of Abdullahi Mohammed aka Morillas, the goalkeeper.

Speaking with journalists in a post-match interview, the Chairman of FWC Champions Abuja, Botar Emmanuel, expressed worry over the issue of officiating in the league.

According to him, the private sector in the business needs to be encouraged as the government continues to buy the results of matches through referees.

“The issue of officiating has been a worrisome one in this league. Those of us coming up into the game should be encouraged because the government teams are taking over the league because they have a way to do with the referee and you see them winning over us.

“For this game, I am really satisfied because of the courage of the referee. He did very well. The two goals are ok but the first goal is one of the things that I am complaining about but the other two goals are excellent ones,” he said.

Mr Botar also advised the league managers to take NNL very seriously because of its importance in the quality of league club football for the country.

He said; “The NNL is a league that must be nurtured because. It must be properly taken care of. This is where we get players that go to our premier league. Due to the mismanagement of this league, we don’t have excellent clubs that would represent Nigeria at the club level.

“This is the problem. If you want to get the best of the league, the NNL must be properly taken care of. Those of us in the private sector should also be protected because the referees are not helping us at all,” he advised.

The Director of Sports, Yobe State, Abdulrahman Ago, who represented the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Youth and Sports, and Acting Chairman of Yobe Desert FC, described the victory as vital to the team.

He also attributed the victory to the motivation that the management has given to the team by paying all the outstanding salaries of coaches and match bonuses of the players while thanking Governor Mai Mala Buni for his commitment to the success of the team.

“Motivation is the key that energizes performance. We have to thank the commitment of Gov. Mai Mala Buni for motivating the players by settling all the outstanding match bonuses and salaries of coaches.

“We enjoyed the victory, the fans enjoyed the play.

“Our focus on the NNL. Before this game, we were at the bottom for relegation. Any loss here would have spelled doom for us. We will finish the business here and then face the Federation Cup and then the AITEO Cup. The players and the coaches as you can see are ready.

“We are calling on the support of the fans behind the team. Please, pray for the team. Support the team in cash, kind, and prayers,” Mr Ago said.

The coach of Desert Stars, Ernest Gushel popularly known by fans as Coach Jupiter said he expected his team to win the game with five goals but praised his boys for the deserved victory.

