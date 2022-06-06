Super Eagles captain, Ahmed Musa, has reiterated the need for him and his teammates to bring back the smiles on the faces of Nigerian fans after the unfortunate non-qualification for the Qatar 2022 World Cup.

The Super Eagles were denied the chance of a seventh World Cup appearance by the Black Stars of Ghana who after playing a barren draw in Kumasi snatched a 1-1 draw in Abuja.

Though it is over two months since the Eagles lost the World Cup ticket, Musa told PREMIUM TIMES in Abuja it still feels like a dream.

The fleet-footed winger was, however, quick to add that the Eagles have to let go of the past and face the next task ahead of them which is to qualify for the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations.

“Up till now, I am still feeling that it is still a dream but that is football we have to move on and face our next target which is to qualify for the Nations Cup,” Musa told PREMIUM TIMES.

He continued: “Not going to the World Cup is a big heartbreak for most of the players plus me too but that its life… We know many Nigerians are not happy with us but that is life and as footballers, we just have to move on.

“Let us accept that is how God wants it so we just have to move on to face our next target”

Musa assured that the Super Eagles will not rest on their oars to get the results that would make Nigerians happy and start believing in the team again

“We are still going to continue what we know how to do and also make Nigerians happy, as you know we never play a game to lose but in football, anything can happen,” Musa stated

For the game against Sierra Leone, Musa assured that preparations are going on smoothly with virtually all the invited players already on the ground to start the AFCON qualifiers on the best possible note.

The Leone Stars held Nigeria to a dramatic 4-4 draw the last time they came calling at the Samuel Ogbemudia Stadium, Benin City.

Having been 4-0 down almost 60 minutes into the game, Sierra Leone clawed their way back to an impressive 4-4 draw and while Musa said they hope to avoid a repeat of such on Thursday, he said football has a way of throwing up such dramatic results.

