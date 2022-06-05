The Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) Matchday 32 fixtures will be played on Sunday across different venues of the country.

During Matchday 31, clubs like Remo Stars and MFM were able to pick tough away points.

Rivers United also made their fans happy with their victory over Plateau United which has given them a 10-point cushion at the top and a step closer to winning the league title.

For this weekend, the focus will be on the Oriental derby between Abia Warriors and Rangers in Okigwe while another Northern derby will see Plateau United and Kano Pillars slugging it out in Jos.

Top four picks

Abia Warriors vs Rangers

The result from this weekend’s Oriental derby in Okigwe will likely have a telling effect on the fate of both clubs for different positions.

Rangers have a task to seal a continental slot which means a victory against Abia Warriors will keep them at arms length form the likes of Enyimba who are gradually closing in on the coveted spot.

But while Rangers are gunning for a ticket to play in the Africa inter-club competition next season, Abia Warriors are fighting to be far away from the relegation zone.

Heartland, Lobi, MFM and Dakkada are at present in the murky waters; hoping to escape.

The first leg between Rangers and Abia Warriors in Nnewi ended in a comeback 2-1 victory for the Flying Antelopes.

Both sides have met 13 times in the last eight years. The Abia Warriors have lost six times to Rangers while they have three wins over the Flying Antelopes. Both teams have also drawn four times. Rangers have never defeated Abia Warriors at home, the highest they have gotten was a draw.

For Abia Warriors, they have won and drawn eight games each at their Okigwe home ground.

With Abia Warriors’ shaky performance at home, Rangers might capitalize based on their away records this season.

The Flying Antelopes have won three, drawn six and lost six to acquire 15 points in their last 15 away games.

Goals might not be as much as expected in the game though Abia Warriors have the potential to score close to two goals in the game.

The Umuahia-based side have scored 22 goals and conceded just 10 at home this season.

Meanwhile, Rangers are not good goalscorers on the road due to their compact defense. They have scored 12 and conceded 15.

Players to watch

Abia Warriors: Valentine Odoh, Godwin Obaje and Imeh Atobasi

Rangers: Chidibere Nwobodo, Ossy Martins and Shedrack Aseigbu

Positions

Abia Warriors: 15th position, 36 points

Rangers: Third position, 51 points.

Plateau United vs Kano Pillars

After being trounced by League leaders Rivers United on Wednesday, Plateau United will seek to bounce on Kano Pillars as a way to return to winning ways on Sunday.

Pillars who had their game against Dakkada shifted due to the maintenance work at the MKO Abiola stadium ahead of the Super Eagles game will resume against Plateau United in Jos.

The Sai Masi Gida took a big leap off the relegation zone quicker than expected after hammering Remo Stars 3-1 at Ikenne.

The resurgent Kano Pillars team will be hoping to spring up another surprise in Jos as they take on Plateau United on Sunday.

Both teams have met 13 times in the last 12 years with Plateau United managing only two victories while Kano Pillars have five wins.

Kano Pillars have never defeated Plateau United at Jos, the only thing they got was a draw which was last season.

The home record of Plateau United over Kano Pillars is affirmative to the current home performance of the Peace boys. They have not lost any of their home games: the only club to have won all matches at home this season.

The magic that could happen is if Kano Pillars, who have always been poor on the road, pick a point against Plateau United. But nothing is impossible in a Northern derby.

Players to watch

Plateau United; Izuchukwu Chimezie, Mohammed Zulkilfulu and Jesse Akila

Kano Pillars; Auwalu Ali, Rabiu Ali and Daniel Mark

Positions

Plateau United: Second, 57 points

Kano Pillars: 14th, 38 points

Remo Stars vs Gombe United

After a 3-1 defeat to Kano Pillars and the draw in Ibadan, Remo Stars will seek to return to winning ways in front of their home crowd when they play Gombe on Sunday.

Gombe United on the other hand have lost more games on the road this season despite their unbeaten streak at home. They have lost their last four games on the road.

Both sides have not met each other as often as other teams but the limited games of three put Remo Stars ahead of Gombe United. Remo have won twice while Gombe have one victory over the Blue Sky Stars.

As it stands, Remo Stars have all it takes to bruise its opponent from the far North.

Players to watch

Remo Stars: Sikiru Alimi, Dare Ojo and Tolulope Ojo

Gombe United: Abdulazeez Yusuf and Daniel Barnabas

Positions

Remo Stars: Fifth, 47 points

Gombe United: Eighth, 44 points.

Heartland vs Akwa United

The fight against relegation for Heartland will face another hard rock when they welcome Akwa United at Owerri.

The Naze Millionaire’s last five home games have been excellent for the club, banging four victories and a draw. Those games included victories over Rivers and Plateau United.

As it stands, Akwa United might not be an Achilles heel for the Owerri side.

However, a disappointing goalless encounter to MFM by Akwa United reflects the absence of their midfield star, Babatunde Bello, who was with the Super Eagles in the United States.

The game on Sunday will be a tie-breaker between both sides on who has more victories in their last 17 games. Both sides have defeated each other seven times and drawn three times. The last time Akwa United defeated Heartland was in 2019.

Akwa United in their last five away games drew three and lost two. Meanwhile, Heartland have also won all their last five games.

Players to watch

Heartland: Murphy Ndukwu, Nonso Nzediegwu and Nwaodu Chukwudi

Akwa United: Wisdom Fernando, Gbadebo Samson and Dennis Nya

Positions

Heartland: 17th, 34 points

Akwa United: Seventh, 45 points

