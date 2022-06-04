Super Eagles defender Leon Balogun will leave Scottish club side, Rangers at the expiration of his contract as stated on the Club’s official website.

Balogun, 33, joined the Gers in the summer of 2020 after his spell with Wigan before he extended his stay with the Scottish side in 2021 which saw him play a total of 65 games.

The 33-year-old defender, after joining Rangers in July, made his debut in August during the club’s lone goal victory over Aberdeen, where he gave an outstanding performance.

According to the club’s official statement about the Super Eagles centre-back, he was said to be instrumental to Rangers’ title success in 2020. Balogun, during his 19 appearances for the club that season, was never booked either yellow or red card.

“Defender Balogun immediately bought into the club since signing and played a key role in the delivery of title number 55 to Ibrox in the 2020/21, with a 100% home record.”

The club also said that the just-concluded season that saw them at the final of the Europa League wouldn’t have been achieved without the effort of Balogun.

Recall that, Balogun played a total of 10 games scoring two goals, and was also nominated in the team of the week twice.

“Whilst being a key role in the backline, the Nigerian internationalist scored two goals in Europe, both being crucial in helping the Light Blues secure their position in the Europa League final in Seville after a remarkable run in the campaign.”

However, the departure of Balogun leaves people in question where his next move will be as the club bids him farewell.

“Leon leaves a Ranger with everyone at Ibrox wishing him well for the next move in his career.”

The defender, with 43 caps for the Super Eagles is on the squad list released by Jose Peseiro on Friday to, prosecute two Nations Cup qualifiers that kicks off next Wednesday in Abuja.

WATCH: Governor Yahaya Bello's Roadmap to Hope 2023