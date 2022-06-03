Despite the back-to-back defeats suffered by the Super Eagles in the international friendly matches against Mexico and Ecuador, the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) president Amaju Pinnick has said there are positives to be taken from the two encounters.

Though Pinnick admitted he would have loved to see the Eagles win especially against Ecuador, a match in which the Eagles created so many chances, he submitted that the players gave their best and also gave reason for optimism for a better future.

“I am happy and I can tell you that we fulfilled our objectives of restoring the spirit of the Super Eagles following the failure to qualify for the FIFA World Cup.

“We lost both games against Mexico and Ecuador narrowly but we were up for it and never finished on the back foot. The boys gave a good account of themselves in both games,” Pinnick, who is a member of the FIFA council, said in a statement issued on Friday.

“Given the number of first-team players that were not available, we have to praise the boys who showed up here and gave their all.

“They have given us confidence going into the Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers. The despondency is over and we can now march forward in a sure-footed manner,” he added.

The 25,000 –capacity Red Bull Arena in Harrison, New Jersey, had an impressive crowd attendance as the World Cup-bound Ecuadorians started the game in a rampant manner.

Gustavo Alfaro’s side who are gearing for their fourth FIFA World Cup finals were understandably in high spirit as they filed out against three-time African champions Nigeria.

And barely three minutes into the game, Pervis Estupinan wriggled past the Nigeria back line to score from an in-swinging free-kick.

Nigeria responded as they created a series of chances afterwards but the likes of Terem Moffi, Moses Simon, and even Cyril Dessers who scored against Mexico the last time all fluffed their chances.

In the second period, just as they did against Mexico in Dallas on Saturday, the Super Eagles dominated and created a hatful of chances, but they were undone by their poor finishing.

Joseph Ayodele-Aribo, Iwobi, substitute Emmanuel Dennis, Calvin Bassey, and Moses Simon all, but Dessers wasted a couple of opportunities that would have tied the game.

Next up for the Super Eagles is a 2023 Africa Cup of Nations qualifying match against Sierra Leone, at the MKO Abiola National Stadium, Abuja on Thursday, 9th June.

For the South Americans, who are drawn to play the opening match of this year’s FIFA World Cup finals against hosts Qatar on 21 November, and also play Senegal and The Netherlands in Group A, they have another friendly game as part of their preparations.

