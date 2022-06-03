The management of Shooting Stars Sports Club of Ibadan have expressed displeasure at the ugly scenes that greeted their last league game in Ibadan against Remo Stars.

Irate 3SC fans were seen in a viral video attacking a journalist, Tobi Adepoju, who only got saved by the intervention of the officers of the Nigerian Police Force on the ground.

Though the Shooting Stars management were accused of complicity in the whole incident, an allegation they have since rebuffed, they have now released a statement condemning the incidence.

In the official statement released on Thursday, they also disassociated themselves from the utterances credited to their media officer, Tosin Omojola, in a radio interview which seems to justify the mob action on Mr Adepoju.

In a letter signed by Babatunde Olaniyan, the Executive Chairman of the club said the club regrets the ugly incident and will not support any utterances supporting the mob action as the management distance itself from Omojola’s statement on the matter, saying that he acted on his own and it does not represent the club’s position on the matter.

“The club regrets the unfortunate attack on Mr Tobi Adepoju and condemns it in its entirety,” a part of the statement read.

The club vowed to investigate the utterances credited to their media relations officer as they confirmed that the club has apologised to Tobi Adepoju, the victim of the unwarranted mob action.

Meanwhile, 3SC GM, Dimeji Lawal, in another statement on Thursday disassociated himself from the incident, stating that hoodlums disguised as fans attacked the journalists.

He added that he was not close to where Mr Adepoju was assaulted and condemned the attack.

“Having sensed that a few irate persons, pretending to be fans of Shooting Stars might take the chance to attack players and officials of Remo Stars as they walked towards their team bus, me, some officials of Oyo FA and a handful of security personnel (Policemen and Civil Defence operatives) had to provide security for the visiting team.

“After making sure the Remo Stars contingent had left the stadium, I then met with a few close friends who had come to watch the game. So I was nowhere near where the assault on Adepoju took place.

“However, I want to use this medium to condemn the act in totality. I have never and will never be part of incidents that will bring the domestic league in Nigeria to disrepute or attack any personality in the game,” the statement read.

The League Management Company have stated they would make their position known once they get the official report from match officials at Wednesday’s game.

WATCH: Governor Yahaya Bello's Roadmap to Hope 2023