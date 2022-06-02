The Nigeria Professional Football League continues to be devilled with hooliganism on and off the pitch. The current season has witnessed violence from Ibadan to Lagos, to Kano. While the League Management Company (LMC) is trying to curtail these occurrences by fining and exiling teams, the trend seems an enduring one.

On Wednesday, at the Lekan Salami Stadium in Ibadan, 3SC hosted Remo Stars and the match ended 1-1. A journalist, Tobi Adepoju, was assaulted by fans and had to be rescued from the mob by the police.

PREMIUM TIMES spoke to Mr Adepoju on the occurrence and what could have caused the dastardly act that could have been fatal but for the quick intervention of the police.

Recounting the incident, Mr Adepoju said, “I think my own case was the fact that I wasn’t the only one there, I was with the LMC delegates, Atinuke Esan, a journalist as well, a lady, but absolutely, I was the main target for them, the management.

“I don’t have problems with them (3SC fans). I think they have personal issues with me based on my positive criticism of the club you know, I’m a fan of the club, a journalist, and a critic of the club. It is something that has been built on over time. I think yesterday (Wednesday) was just the best time to strike.

Mr Adepoju revealed he had received death threats before Wednesday but he did not think he was in any danger by covering the match.

“We were on the side pitch after the game, trying to get content, trying to get news. The atmosphere was very tense. The mob started from Shooting Stars’ curator and two of their backroom staff. It actually started from their backroom staff.

“The Chairman, the General Manager, was sitting a few metres away and the Media Officer was there. He did his best trying to stop them, not to touch me but the man couldn’t stop about seven of them.

“They chased me from the side pitch to where the video was captured, where the police were. I don’t know how to calculate the metres but I know that’s a long distance to run from the track or technical bench of the team to where the police were. It was really a crazy experience.”

Mr Adepoju advised the LMC to create a framework that includes protection for journalists at the stadium but I think they do.

“We have cases like this before where journalists are being attacked and the LMC makes a statement over it. The framework really gives more support and protection to the Journalists at the stadium.

He then spoke about the importance of journalists who cover the NPFL. “People forget that journalists make reports of this game, make reports of this league, if we take away the work of a journalist, the league will die.

“I’ve been in contact with the LMC and I have narrated what happened, the video as evidence.

“I will wait for them to get their match report and the rest to see how they will go with their report. I think, this really cost us as well trying to talk to the LMC to empower the framework to protect the media and defend journalists.”

On what must be done to curtail further occurrences of these defaming acts, Mr Adepoju revealed the clubs are complicit.

“Honestly, the way fans violence is really going in the NPFL is very terrible. The clubs empower their fans to go after these teams.

“It’s really crazy. We need to get to the root where the clubs need to educate their fans and try to build a security system that will curb violence.

“Because, the way this thing is going, it could be crazy, we don’t know what next. We don’t know who will suffer next. It’s really terrible. I hope the LMC will try to work with the security operatives to curb fan violence.”

A comment from the 3SC Media Officer on a radio programme on Thursday morning stated that Mr Adepoju wasn’t the only journalist at the scene, but he was the only one attacked, which could mean he instigated the attack.

“The only reason I can say is because I’ve criticised this club a few times and my criticism has always been objective.

“It’s normal because it’s just the fact that I’ve said before, this isn’t the first time they have been threatening me, people are just seeing it. This has been happening for a very long time but I tried not to preempt things like this.

“I felt that it’s something that will go away. I never thought that they still had me in mind. But I thought it’s because of the criticism I’ve always had towards them.”

Mr Adepoju revealed he was slapped and kicked as he ran towards the police post, but he was fortunate not to have lost any of his belongings. “Maybe I would have been in the hospital, but I was lucky,” he added.

WATCH: Governor Yahaya Bello's Roadmap to Hope 2023