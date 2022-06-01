The Nigeria Professional Football League, NPFL matchday 31 fixtures were played across the country on Wednesday with some centres recording dramatic results.

With the season already in its business end, the results from Wednesday’s matches were crucial to the title race as well as the fierce battle in the relegation zone.

In all, seven home victories and two draws with a total of 23 goals were recorded during the nine matches played.

In Port Harcourt, Rivers United brightened their chance of clinching the League title with a two-nil victory over Plateau United.

Chijioke Akuneto became the man of the moment for Stanley Eguma’s side after scoring in the first and second half to seal a brace.

Both teams made slight changes to the squad that played last weekend with Plateau United without long throw-in specialist, Daniel Itodo due to accumulated cards. Sochima Victor and Fabian Nworie also returned to the first team lineup.

After a series of futile efforts, Rivers United later broke the deadlock after a careless tackle on Chijioke Akuneto led to a penalty in the 32nd minute.

The forward did justice to the spot-kick due to the absence of Ishaq Kayode as he sent Ayeleso the wrong way.

Despite conceding, Fidelis Ilechukwu’s men were still uptight with chances to create an equaliser as the first half ended.

While the second half was evenly contested by both teams, Rivers United were the one who doubled their advantage.

Eight minutes before the end of the game, Akuneto completed his brace with a well-placed finish to seal a 10 point difference for Rivers United.

Rivers United are in pole position with 67 points while Plateau United maintains the second spot with 57 points.

Elsewhere, Enyimba continued its good run at home after a two-nil victory over Sunshine Stars at Aba.

Goals from Emeka Obioma in the first half and a second-half strike from Samuel Stones helped the People’s Elephants to remain hopeful for a third position spot.

Draws

Remo Stars continued its dominance in the southwestern derby after forcing Shooting Stars to a 1-1 draw at the Lekan Salami Stadium, Adamasigba.

Sikiru Alimi got the opening goal of the encounter for the visitors from the penalty spot after the referee booked Shooting Stars’ defender for an infringement.

The gangling striker didn’t hesitate as he fired past Goalkeeper Udo Okechukwu in the seventh minute.

Despite being rattled by the early goal conceded, the Oluyole Warriors, who have never tasted any defeat at home this season ensured they pulled level

Anakwe Ebuka converted Sunday Akeleche’s freekick in the 15th minute as the midweek tie ended in a stalemate.

Shooting Stars with the solitary point from their home game have dropped to the 12th position with 39 points while Remo Stars stays in the Fifth position with 47 points.

The other game which also ended in a draw was between relegation battlers, MFM and Akwa United at the Nest of Champions, Uyo.

The game ended in a barren draw.

Ever since Enyimba picked a point in Uyo, it has been a tussle for the Promise Keepers to win convincingly at home in their last two games.

Akwa United have dropped to the seventh position with 45 points while MFM maintains the 19th position with 32 points.

Results;

Enyimba 2-0 Sunshine Stars

Katsina Utd 2-0 Tornadoes

Lobi 3-1 Kwara Utd

Akwa Utd 0-0 MFM

Gombe Utd 3-2 Heartland

3SC 1-1 Remo Stars

Rivers Utd 2-0 Plateau Utd

Rangers 2-1 Wikki

Nasarawa Utd 2-1 Abia Warriors

