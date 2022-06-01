The Super Eagles at present do not have a first-choice goalkeeper.

During Gernot Rohr’s time as boss of the national team, four goalkeepers had their time between the posts, a strategy that was faulted by a former national team goalkeeper, Dele Aiyenugba.

Also, the vilification of the last two goalkeepers-Maduka Okoye and Francis Uzoho – on social media for perceived mistakes that robbed the Super Eagles of going further at AFCON and in World Cup qualification means the position has become a poisoned chalice.

In a chat with PREMIUM TIMES, Aiyenugba, who is back in the Nigeria Professional Football League with Kwara United, revealed that the best strategy is to find that No.1 for the sticks and a competent backup who ensures the No.1 is always on his toes.

“The goalkeeping area is a special place. Let me start with the clubs in the Nigerian League. I got to see a programme on SuperSport and they were talking about goalkeeping.

“Goalkeeping is an area in football where you don’t change often like that. One will keep two games, another keeps three games. They were arguing about it and they were right.

In the recent past, fans of the Super Eagles have blamed the goalkeepers- Okoye for the loss to Tunisia at the Nations Cup and Uzoho for the goal conceded to Ghana, which eliminated the Super Eagles from the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

Aiyenugba revealed there cannot be doubts concerning the player who is the team’s No.1 as mistakes are a part of the game.

“In the Nigerian team, we have four goalkeepers and the coach will want to help the other goalkeeper, but your number one is your number one.

“Then you have your number two and you have the third one. If he makes mistakes, the first time, the second time, and maybe a third time, then you can tell him to rest.

“Your number one is still your number one. If that one now takes over and wins the game then, you can make him the number one but in the Nigerian league, goalkeepers will make mistakes then they take him out.

“They kill his confidence, another enters again and makes a mistake, they take him out, they kill his confidence again before they know it, they will say they don’t have a goalkeeper in the team.

Have you ever seen in Europe, how many times has (David) De Gea made mistakes? (Marc-André) Ter Stegen has made mistakes-did they pull them out? Yeah! There must be competition, but your number one is your number one. This is what’s happening in our national team.

“When the last coach was there, he didn’t have a number one.

“I could remember, they went for a Nations Cup, and the four goalkeepers kept. That was the first time (Daniel) Akpeyi kept, Uzoho kept, and (Ikechukwu) Ezenwa too kept. Where have you heard that kind of thing? This is it. You must have your number one.”

Many have linked Okoye’s reluctance to come back to the Super Eagles to the vile attacks on his person after his supposed mistake against Tunisia while Uzoho had initially said he wanted to be omitted from the current friendly matches, but he kept against Mexico.

Aiyenugba continued: “So the thing is that, as a coach or goalkeeper trainer, you must be able to note his mistakes but back him up. If you don’t do that, if another goalkeeper does something similar, it will be a problem.

“Goalkeepers are bound to make mistakes, I tell my kid, who is a goalkeeper. You will make mistakes, but the ability for you to come back is the problem. The coach you are keeping for should be able to defend you-’it’s a mistake. Let it go. I trust you. You are my number one.’

“We must have a number one in the national team and club side. Okoye is number one, he has not made mistakes, but he is still saving the team. It isn’t easy for you to be in that goalpost, you will make mistakes. Do you think it’s easy?

“They are bringing new faces to the national team. It’s good to fight for shirts, but to me, Okoye is one of the best. You have Uzoho too.

“During our own time, there was competition. Vincent (Enyeama) was the number one but what I did was put him on his toes. This is how our best can come out.

“In all the world, there is always a number one. For example, in Germany, they have great goalkeepers. When people thought Ter Stegen needs to take over, the coach still gives Manuel Neuer the number one. So this is life! That was what happened during our own time, too.

“During my time with Vincent, he was the number one. This is life and I kept supporting him, believing that my time would come. When the time came, everything changed. But everything is different now.”

Aiyenugba was deputy to Enyeama at Enyimba when they won the CAF Champions League in 2003 and 2004 and was called upon as penalty kicks loomed as he was better at that than Enyeama. He played in the national team between 2005 and 2011 and won 17 caps.

WATCH: Governor Yahaya Bello's Roadmap to Hope 2023