Watford striker Emmanuel Dennis has linked up with the Super Eagles in New Jersey, United States ahead of Thursday’s international friendly between the Nigeria national team and Ecuador.

Dennis was not available for the Mexico friendly in which the Super Eagles lost 2-1 in Dallas but coach Jose Peseiro has now been handed an extra option in the attack for Thursday’s clash against the South Americans.

Though Dennis had impressive numbers in his debut season in the Premier League, his 10 goals tally was not enough to save Watford from going down on relegation.

While the 24-year old is already being linked with a handful of clubs in and outside England, a smart move to familiarise with the new Eagles coach ahead of the AFCON qualifiers has been commended.

The Eagles will file out against Ecuador at the Red Bull Arena in Harrison on Thursday evening, as from 8 p.m. ET (1a.m. on 3rd June in Nigeria).

The Super Eagles have since stepped up preparations for the Ecuador friendly with a full training session at the Montclair State University pitch on Monday.

According to the team officials, most of the players showed the usual enthusiasm, energy and sharpness.

It was revealed that Monday’s session was on close control, space management and clinical finishing, as Coach José Peseiro supervised proceedings alongside his assistants.

Only defender Olaoluwa Aina, who suffered a knock during the team’s first training session in Dallas, and midfielder Innocent Bonke, who copped a knock in Saturday’s game against the Mexicans, stayed out of the gruelling session to do light recovery training of their own.

While he is hoping for a better result against Ecuador, Peseiro says his crew is not losing focus on the fast-approaching AFCON 2023 qualifying games.

Three-time African champions Nigeria are due to take on the Leone Stars at the MKO Abiola National Stadium, Abuja on Thursday, 9th June before flying to Saint Pierre to take on Mauritius on Monday, 13th June.

