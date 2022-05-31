Wydad Casablanca are the 2022 CAF Champions League champions. Two goals from Zouheir El-Moutaraji in the first and second half ensured Al Ahly did not make it a third consecutive title for The Pitso Mosimane-led Egyptian side.

Wydad Casablanca were effectively on home ground at the Stade Mohamed V in Casablanca and they struck early when Ahly lost the ball in their half. El-Moutaraji produced a cannon that beat Mohamed El Shenawy all ends up.

Just like in the UEFA Champions League, Wydad had less of the ball possession but their defence led by Achraf Dari kept the Egyptians at arm’s length until the last 10 minutes when Ahly created some half chances they couldn’t capitalise on.

El-Moutaraji scored the second three minutes into the second half. And the goal emanated from an Ahly attack which broke down in the Wydad box. Five passes later, Ahly were retrieving the ball from their net and it was effectively game over.

Coach Mosimane tried to inject more speed into his attack and sent on Amr El Soleya and Salah Mohsen but Wydad goalkeeper Ahmed Tagnaouti made two great saves in those last 10 minutes to keep his team.

First, he saved from point-blank range from Mohamed Sherif and then was quick off his line to thwart a rampaging Percy Tau.

Wydad are African champions for the first time since 2017 and they join fellow Moroccan side RS Berkane, who beat Orlando Pirates on penalties in the CAF Confederation Cup.

