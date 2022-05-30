The 19-year reign of Roman Abrahomvich as Chelsea owner is officially over.

This follows the completion of the club’s sale to new owners as confirmed on Monday via a statement on the London club’s website.

Though Abrahomvich had several weeks ago stepped aside from running the club, the Chelsea sale had dragged on for a long while due to several knotty issues that have now been resolved.

Abramovich was sanctioned by the British government for his alleged links to Russian President Vladimir Putin following the invasion of Ukraine.

“The consortium led by Todd Boehly, chairman and CEO of Eldridge, and Clearlake Capital Group, L.P. (together with its affiliates, “Clearlake”), today announced the completion of the ownership transfer of Chelsea Football Club (“Chelsea FC” or “the Club”).” the official statement confirming the takeover read in part.

It added: “The consortium also includes Hansjörg Wyss, founder of the Wyss Foundation, and Mark Walter, co-founder and CEO of Guggenheim Capital. Walter and Boehly are owners of the Los Angeles Dodgers, the Los Angeles Lakers, and the Los Angeles Sparks.”

With the formalities now completed, the new Chelsea new owner Todd Boehly has promised to build on the team’s “remarkable history of success.”

Boehly’s consortium agreed to a deal to buy Chelsea from Roman Abramovich for £4.25 billion ($5.3 billion) on May 7 and the sale has now been officially rubber-stamped.

“We are honoured to become the new custodians of Chelsea Football Club. We’re all in, 100 per cent, every minute of every match,” Boehly told Chelsea’s website.

Before now, Chelsea had been operating under a special government licence which would have expired on May 31 if Boehly had been unable to seal the purchase.

Aside from the humongous sums needed, Boehly’s group also needed approval from the Premier League, the British government and Portuguese authorities because Abramovich has Portuguese citizenship before the sale could be completed.

“I personally want to thank ministers and officials in the British Government, and the Premier League, for all their work in making this happen,” Boehly said.

A great deal of stability is now expected at Chelsea as they look forward to challenging for honours next season.

