The head coach of the Ecuador national football team, Gustavo Alfaro, has unveiled his squad for Thursday’s international friendly against the Super Eagles of Nigeria.

The encounter billed for the Red Bull Arena, New Jersey, will mark the first time both countries will meet at the senior level.

Ranked 46th in the world, Ecuador are the seventh highest-ranked South American team according to the last FIFA rankings published in March 2022.

On their part, Nigeria’s Super Eagles are 30th in the world and the third-highest ranked African team just behind Senegal and Morocco.

The 25-man squad released by the Ecuador coach has a healthy mix of experience and youthfulness with Brighton & Hove Albion star Moises Caicedo and Villarreal defender, Pervis Estupian headlining the roster.

Veteran forward Enner Valencia is also among the names of the big stars selected by Alfaro for the anticipated crunch clash against three-time African champions, Nigeria

Apart from Thursday’s prestige friendly against the Super Eagles, Ecuador has also lined up friendlies against Mexico and another African side, Cape Verde.

The South Americans will line out against Mexico just after the Nigeria friendly on June 5 before rubbing shoulders with Cape Verde on June 11.

As for the Super Eagles, the Ecuador friendly will be their second outing in five days having previously played against Mexico in Dallas.

The Super Eagles lost 2-1 to Mexico in last Saturday’s outing as Jose Peseiro began his reign with Nigeria on a losing note.

The Portuguese manager will hope for a better result after starting his reign with a loss against Mexico.

Ecuador Squad

Goalkeepers

Hernan Galindez, Moises Ramirez, Alexander Dominguez

Defenders

Robert Arboleda, Piero Hincapie, Felix Tores, Xavier Arreaga, Diego Palacios, Bryon Castillo, Jackson Corozo, Pervis Estupian

Midfielders

Alexander Alvarado, Alan Franco, Gonzalo Plata, Dixon Arroyo, Romario Ibarra, Jeremy Sarmiento, Moises Caicedo, Angel Mena, Jose Cifuentes, Jhegson Mendez,

Forwards

Leonardo Campana, Michael Estrada, Djorkaeff Reasco, Enner Valencia.

WATCH: Governor Yahaya Bello's Roadmap to Hope 2023