The Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) matchday 30 fixtures were played on Saturday across different centres of the country.

Of the nine matches that were decided, there were seven home and two away victories with a total of 30 goals recorded.

Away victories

Rivers United burnished their champion’s credentials by picking an away victory with a comeback 3-2 victory over Dakkada in Uyo.

Chijioke Akuneto scored in the 20th minute before Edidiong Ezekiel equalised for the Uyo-based side in the 27th minute.

Ezekiel doubled the tally in the 48th minute, but Malachi Ohawume’s brace sealed the comeback for the Port Harcourt landlords. Ohawume equalised for the league leaders in the 83rd minute and completed the comeback with his brace in the third minute of added time.

Rivers United’s victory keeps them in the first position with 64 points while Dakkada replace MFM in the 20th position with 30 points.

The fight against relegation continued for Kano Pillars as they registered a surprise 3-1 away win over Remo Stars in Ikenne.

Auwalu Ali’s brace and Daniel Mark’s goal sealed an important victory for the Sai Masu Gida with Remo Stars getting their consolation goal from Ibrahim Yusuff.

Kano Pillars, who have been poor on the road, showed some sort of transformation with two first-half goals from Auwalu Ali and Mark Daniel.

Despite Remo Stars’ effort on the pitch, Pillars counter-attacked Gbenga Ogunbote’s boys when it mattered.

In the 15th minute, Auwalu Ali set a through ball towards Mark Daniel’s path, who didn’t hesitate to slot it past Kayode Bankole.

Remo Stars thought it was something they could fight back with Dayo Ojo’s clearance going wide in the 25th minute.

Auwalu Ali, who created the first assist, doubled the Sai Masi Gida’s lead from a converted ball from Rabiu Ali in the 35th minute.

With the tempo and fans getting restless in Ikenne, Remo Stars pulled one back from Ibrahim Yusuff’s finish in the 40th minute.

Three minutes into the second half, Auwalu Ali completed his brace from a finished pass from Fahad Usman.

Kano Pillars’ victory sent them to the 12th position with 38 points while Remo Stars stayed in the fourth with 46 points.

Home Victories

The return of former Plateau United coach, Abdul Maikaba to Jos was far from being pleasant as his present team, Rangers were hammered 4-0 by the hosts.

This is the second victory for Plateau United over Rangers this season as they completed a double over the Flying Antelopes.

Mohammed Zulkilfulu’s brace and goals from Sunday Anthony and Izuchukwu Chimezie helped the Peace Boys to continue their 100% home victory record in Jos.

Before the end of the first 10 minutes, Plateau United’s Mohammed Zulkilfulu had broken the deadlock from the spot after the referee spotted a handball from Rangers’ captain, Tope Olusesi in the box.

The game became intense as Rangers, who were on the verge of getting an equaliser as they pressured the home side with a series of attacks.

Chidibere Nwobodo’s chance in the 19th minute was parried for a corner by Plateau United.

With more effort being utilised, Rangers had another chance to level from the spot in the 26th minute but Shedrack Aseigbu failed to score past goalkeeper Suraj Ayeleso.

Having missed the penalty kick that should have gotten them back in the game, Rangers came under pressure from the home side.

Plateau didn’t hesitate to capitalize on their disorganisation with Mohammed Zulkilfulu powering home his brace from a close range in the 37th minute.

The second half experienced two more goals from the Peace Boys.

Daniel Itodo, the long throw specialist, set up Izuchukwu Chimezie who scrambled in Plateau United’s third goal in the 65th minute. Zulkilfulu, who had scored twice, created an assist for the fourth goal for Sunday Anthony’s strike in the 77th minute.

Plateau United’s victory over Rangers keeps them in second position with 57 points, nine above Rangers, who have 48 points.

In Aba, Enyimba without Finidi George, Olorunleke Ojo, and Victor Mbaoma still got the maximum points against Nasarawa United.

After a series of missed chances by both sides, Enyimba broke the deadlock in the dying moments of the first half.

With a minute left to end the first half, Enyimba went ahead from Samuel Kalu’s rebound shot from Ameh’s Punch to Obioma’s effort.

Early minutes into the second half, Sunday Okereke restored parity for the Solid Miners. The forward responded to King Osanga’s freekick with a well-placed finish.

After Nasarawa equalised, Enyimba upped their game and it didn’t take too long before Emeka Obioma restored their lead from a one-two attack with Sadiq Abubakar in the 52nd minute.

But Enyimba couldn’t maintain their one-goal lead after a reckless affair in the box, Nasarawa United were awarded a penalty, which was slotted in the 77th minute by Michael Tochukwu.

Two minutes later, Enyimba’s chance to reclaim their lead was blown by Captain Austin Oladapo who failed to convert his penalty kick. The Enyimba Captain’s spot-kick was well saved by Nasarawa United goalkeeper, Ameh to keep the game level.

Just a few minutes towards the end of the game, Enyimba won another penalty that led to the sending off of Nasarawa United defender, Ini Edem. The defender had fouled Emeka Obioma in the box.

Ameh was almost close to saving Farouk Mohammed’s penalty and both Enyimba were relieved to snatch victory in the closing stages of the fiercely competitive tie.

Enyimba have now jumped to the sixth position with 45 points while Nasarawa United stay in the 13th position with 38 points.

Results

MFM 3 – 1 Gombe United

Sunshine Stars 2 – 0 Katsina United

Kwara United 1 – 0 Akwa United

Heartland 3 – 1 Shooting Stars

Remo Stars 1 – 3 Kano Pillars

Dakkada 2 – 3 Rivers United

Plateau United 4 – 0 Enugu Rangers

Wikki Tourist 1 – 0 Abia Warriors

Enyimba 3 – 2 Nasarawa United

