Both Liverpool and Real Madrid seek to end the season in style as they gun for the Champions League trophy in Paris tonight.

The Reds and Los Blancos have enjoyed decent results in their respective domestic leagues with the former missing out on the Premier League title just by a single point but making up with the League and FA Cups.

As for Real, they won La Liga with more than three games to spare.

However, regardless of how the recent season went in England and Spain, both Liverpool and Real are keen to finish with a flourish in Paris by winning the Champions League and adding it to their bulging trophy cabinet.

Seen as a battle between familiar foes, Liverpool and Real Madrid are meeting in the Champions League final for the second time in five years.

Having failed on the ambitious quadruple dream, Jurgen Klopp’s side are aiming to end the season with a trophy treble while the Spanish giants will look to Karim Benzema to inspire them to a record-extending 14th European Cup victory.

Though only a projected crowd of about 80,000 are expected inside the Stade de France for the final on Saturday, millions across the globe will be watching to see who will be the new European kings with reigning Champions, replacing Chelsea.

The final promises to be a fitting climax to the European season and you can follow proceedings from Paris on PREMIUM TIMES.

Kickoff is 8.00 p.m.





WATCH: Governor Yahaya Bello's Roadmap to Hope 2023