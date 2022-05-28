Saturday and Sunday will see matchday 30 matches in the Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL).

Last week, Sunshine Stars were able to prove their worth in Makurdi while MFM under new boss Festus Allen secured their first away point in three months against 3SC in Ibadan.

With the string of dramatic results experienced last weekend, much more is anticipated this weekend. For many, there will be keen interest in how things pan out in Ilorin where fifth-placed, Akwa United visit sixth-placed, Kwara United.

Also in Jos, a titanic clash is anticipated where second-placed, Plateau United, welcomes third-placed, Enugu Rangers.

Top four picks

Plateau United vs Enugu Rangers

The recent defeats suffered by Plateau United in the league had seen the gap to leaders Rivers United widen while the chasing pack with third-placed Enugu Rangers reduced their lead.

Any slip-up will see Plateau United’s six-point-lead to Rangers reduced even further.

Meanwhile, Enugu Rangers have been on a good run and will do all they can to solidify their third position so as to qualify for the continent next season. The battle for the third spot has been a two-horse race with Remo Stars.

The Flying Antelopes are one of the teams that have acquired the most points on the road than any club except Rivers United this season.

Rangers have earned 15 points in their last 14 away matches this season; drawing one and losing the other in their last two games

The good away record of Rangers might be a threat to Plateau United’s good home form as Jos has been a fortress this season. The Peace Boys are the only team to have won all their home matches this season.

Plateau United are below strength because of the absence of their reliable defender, Ibrahim Buhari, who is presently in the United States for national team duties.

In their last 11 meetings, both sides have tied in victories and draws. Plateau United and Rangers have five victories and a draw each.

The only draw was in 2020. The first leg of the season saw Plateau United defeat Rangers at home for the time after the Flying Antelope had done similarly in 2010.

Asides from both sides’ histories, Rangers Coach, Abdul Maikaba will get a chance to return to the club he managed for two years-2019 to 2021.

The match between both sides might not be the final but it will definitely be a tough one based on the current situation in the league.

Players to watch

Plateau United: Mohammed Zulkilfulu, Jesse Akila, and Sunday Anthony

Enugu Rangers: Ossy Martins, Shedrack Aseigbu and Archibong Eso

Positions: Plateau United; 2nd position, 54 points; Rangers; 3rd position, 48 points

Kwara United vs Akwa United

Kwara United will seek to get their season back on track when they play Akwa United at the Ilorin Township Stadium.

The Harmony Boys suffered one of their biggest humiliations this season in a 4-2 defeat to Gombe United last weekend at the Pantami Stadium.

Thus the game against fifth-placed Akwa United who are a point above them in has become a must-win encounter for the Afonja Warriors.

Akwa United has only lost one game this month, which was to Katsina United.

However, Akwa United will be without two prominent players, Bello Babatunde and Adewale Adeyinka, who are away with the Super Eagles.

Based on history, in both teams’ last 11 encounters, Kwara United won thrice, Akwa United picked four victories and they tied four times.

Players to watch

Kwara United: Ayobami Junior, Samad Kadiri, and Afeez Nosiru

Akwa United: Wisdom Fenando, Gbadebo Samson, and Dennis Nya.

Positions: Kwara United; 6th, 43 points; Akwa United; 5th, 44 points

Remo Stars vs Kano Pillars

Remo Stars might have less to worry about Kano Pillars, who have been poor on the road at Ikenne this weekend.

The Blue Sky Stars as fondly called have been a strong contender for the third position ever since they lost their place in the first position this season and there is a chance to get back to third place with a win and a loss to Rangers.

Both sides have a brief head-to-head record. They have met three times, Kano Pillars has a victory while the two other games ended in stalemates. Remo Stars are yet to defeat Kano Pillars.

Players to Watch

Remo Stars: Isah Ali, Sikiru Alimi, and Qudus Akanni

Kano Pillars: Jerry Tamara, Auwalu Ali Malam and Rabiu Ali

Positions: Remo Stars; 4th, 46 points; Kano Pillars; 16th, 35 points

Enyimba vs Nasarawa United

Enyimba will be without their head coach, Finidi George due to national duties when they welcome Nasarawa to Aba on Saturday.

Another minus for the People’s Elephant is the absence of their highest goalscorer, Victor Mbaoma, and goalkeeper, Ojo Olorunleke.

Enyimba were stunned by Katsina United last weekend but they might repay Nasarawa with a similar gesture.

Both teams’ last 17 encounters have been close. Enyimba has won eight of those meetings while Nasarawa United has six with three draws. Meanwhile, Nasarawa United has never defeated Enyimba at Aba before.

Nasarawa United on the road this season have been rusty, they only have three away draws so far.

Players to watch

Enyimba: Emeka Obioma, Philip Uzor, and Sadiq Abubakar

Nasarawa: Tochukwu Udeh, Chinedu Ohanachom, and King Osanga

Positions: Enyimba; 7th, 42 points; Nasarawa, 12th, 38 points

Fixtures

Saturday-May 28

Sunshine Stars vs Katsina United

Niger Tornadoes vs Lobi Stars

Kwara United vs Akwa United

Heartland vs Shooting Stars

Remo Stars vs Kano Pillars

Dakkada vs Rivers United

Plateau United vs Enugu Rangers

Enyimba vs Nasarawa United

Sunday-May 29

Wikki Tourist vs Abia Warriors

