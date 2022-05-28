The last 10 UEFA Champions League seasons have seen Chelsea, Bayern Munich, Real Madrid, Barcelona, Real Madrid (three consecutive titles), Liverpool, Bayern Munich, and Chelsea emerge as winners.

On all but two occasions-in the 2012 and 2014 final, the team that has scored first has lifted the big-eared trophy. The 2012 final had Didier Drogba equalise in the 88th minute after Thomas Muller gave Bayern the lead in the 83rd minute.

In the 2014 final, Real Madrid needed a 93rd-minute equaliser from Sergio Ramos to force extra time where they then blew Atletico away with three goals.

In their journeys to Saturday’s final at the Stade de France in Paris, Liverpool and Real Madrid displayed distinct qualities.

Liverpool’s Road to final

15/09/21 Liverpool 3 – 2 AC Milan SF

28/09/21 Porto 1 – 5 Liverpool SF

19/10/21 Atletico 2 – 3 Liverpool SF

03/11/21 Liverpool 2 – 0 Atletico SF

24/11/21 Liverpool 2 – 0 Porto SF

07/12/21 AC Milan 1 – 2 Liverpool DNSF

16/02/22 Inter Milan 0 – 2 Liverpool SF

08/03/22 Liverpool 0 – 1 Inter Milan DNSF

05/04/22 Benfica 1 – 3 Liverpool SF

13/04/22 Liverpool 3 – 3 Benfica SF

27/04/22 Liverpool 2 – 0 Villarreal SF

03/05/22 Villarreal 2 – 3 Liverpool DNSF

Real Madrid’s Road to final

15/09/21 Inter Milan 0 – 1 Real Madrid SF

28/09/21 Real Madrid 1 – 2 Sheriff DNSF

19/10/21 Shakhtar 0 – 5 Real Madrid SF

03/11/21 Real Madrid 2 – 1 Shakhtar SF

24/11/21 Sheriff 0 – 3 Real Madrid SF

07/12/21 Real Madrid 2 – 0 Inter Milan SF

15/02/22 PSG 1 – 0 Real Madrid DNSF

09/03/22 Real Madrid 3 – 1 PSG DNSF

06/04/22 Chelsea 1 – 3 Real Madrid SF

12/04/22 Real Madrid 2 – 3E Chelsea DNSF

26/04/22 Man City 4 – 3 Real Madrid DNSF

04/05/22 Real Madrid E3 – 1 Man City DNSF

SF (Scored First); Did Not Score First (DNSF)

A quick look at the results of both teams shows that Jurgen Klopp’s team has a strategy built on scoring first.

They achieved that nine times in their 12 matches, while Carlo Ancelotti’s team achieved the first goal in half of their matches en route to the final.

What also jumps out with these results is the fact that the Rossoneri won two games outright coming from behind and the third on aggregate.

Read the Final Preview here.

Will it be game over if Liverpool scored the first goal in Saturday’s final? Will Ancelotti inspire another comeback of epic proportions in the last minutes of the final if they are down to the Reds?

The Times expressed their final preview by capturing the analysis above. “Even if Liverpool tear into Real and take a decent lead, they are very aware that these resilient Spaniards never know when they are beaten”.

Managers’ Words

“Liverpool will look to play an intense game. They’ve got a lot of individual quality. They’ll want to play their game and we’ll want to play ours. Whoever can show their quality the best will win.” – Carlo Ancelotti, Real Madrid manager

“They’re the most decorated club in the competition. Some of their players can win it for a fifth time and the manager can win it for the fourth time. We can’t buy that experience, but we’re here for the third time in five years–that’s special. We’re not thinking about how it will feel to win.” – Jürgen Klopp, Liverpool manager

