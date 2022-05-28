The last 10 UEFA Champions League seasons have seen Chelsea, Bayern Munich, Real Madrid, Barcelona, Real Madrid (three consecutive titles), Liverpool, Bayern Munich, and Chelsea emerge as winners.
On all but two occasions-in the 2012 and 2014 final, the team that has scored first has lifted the big-eared trophy. The 2012 final had Didier Drogba equalise in the 88th minute after Thomas Muller gave Bayern the lead in the 83rd minute.
In the 2014 final, Real Madrid needed a 93rd-minute equaliser from Sergio Ramos to force extra time where they then blew Atletico away with three goals.
In their journeys to Saturday’s final at the Stade de France in Paris, Liverpool and Real Madrid displayed distinct qualities.
Liverpool’s Road to final
15/09/21 Liverpool 3 – 2 AC Milan SF
28/09/21 Porto 1 – 5 Liverpool SF
19/10/21 Atletico 2 – 3 Liverpool SF
03/11/21 Liverpool 2 – 0 Atletico SF
24/11/21 Liverpool 2 – 0 Porto SF
07/12/21 AC Milan 1 – 2 Liverpool DNSF
16/02/22 Inter Milan 0 – 2 Liverpool SF
08/03/22 Liverpool 0 – 1 Inter Milan DNSF
05/04/22 Benfica 1 – 3 Liverpool SF
13/04/22 Liverpool 3 – 3 Benfica SF
27/04/22 Liverpool 2 – 0 Villarreal SF
03/05/22 Villarreal 2 – 3 Liverpool DNSF
Real Madrid’s Road to final
15/09/21 Inter Milan 0 – 1 Real Madrid SF
28/09/21 Real Madrid 1 – 2 Sheriff DNSF
19/10/21 Shakhtar 0 – 5 Real Madrid SF
03/11/21 Real Madrid 2 – 1 Shakhtar SF
24/11/21 Sheriff 0 – 3 Real Madrid SF
07/12/21 Real Madrid 2 – 0 Inter Milan SF
15/02/22 PSG 1 – 0 Real Madrid DNSF
09/03/22 Real Madrid 3 – 1 PSG DNSF
06/04/22 Chelsea 1 – 3 Real Madrid SF
12/04/22 Real Madrid 2 – 3E Chelsea DNSF
26/04/22 Man City 4 – 3 Real Madrid DNSF
04/05/22 Real Madrid E3 – 1 Man City DNSF
SF (Scored First); Did Not Score First (DNSF)
A quick look at the results of both teams shows that Jurgen Klopp’s team has a strategy built on scoring first.
They achieved that nine times in their 12 matches, while Carlo Ancelotti’s team achieved the first goal in half of their matches en route to the final.
What also jumps out with these results is the fact that the Rossoneri won two games outright coming from behind and the third on aggregate.
Will it be game over if Liverpool scored the first goal in Saturday’s final? Will Ancelotti inspire another comeback of epic proportions in the last minutes of the final if they are down to the Reds?
The Times expressed their final preview by capturing the analysis above. “Even if Liverpool tear into Real and take a decent lead, they are very aware that these resilient Spaniards never know when they are beaten”.
Managers’ Words
“Liverpool will look to play an intense game. They’ve got a lot of individual quality. They’ll want to play their game and we’ll want to play ours. Whoever can show their quality the best will win.” – Carlo Ancelotti, Real Madrid manager
“They’re the most decorated club in the competition. Some of their players can win it for a fifth time and the manager can win it for the fourth time. We can’t buy that experience, but we’re here for the third time in five years–that’s special. We’re not thinking about how it will feel to win.” – Jürgen Klopp, Liverpool manager
WATCH: Governor Yahaya Bello's Roadmap to Hope 2023
Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility
Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.
For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.
By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.
TEXT AD: Why women cheat: what every Nigerian man should know