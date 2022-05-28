Beyond fashion, Paris enjoys a vibrant football culture, and on Saturday, global attention will be on the city to declare the winner of the 2022 UEFA Champions League between 13-time champions Real Madrid and six-time winners Liverpool.

In what has been a dramatic season with countless twists and turns, Liverpool and Real Madrid are the only teams standing in the hunt to win Europe’s most coveted club football silverware, the Champions League.

Though miles apart, Saturday’s final clash pitches two of the most-successful sides as far as the Champions League is concerned.

While the Reds have a seventh title in their sights, Los Blancos aim to get their hands on the trophy for a record-extending 14th time.

On their way to the Paris final, Jurgen Klopp’s men, after their perfect run in the group stage, dispatched some formidable teams. These include Inter Milan, Benfica, and Villarreal.

Real Madrid punched their ticket the hard way. Carlo Ancelotti’s men did well enough to dump out a trio of heavyweights in Chelsea, Paris Saint-Germain, and Manchester City en route to the final.

From the majestic quadruple to a historic treble; maybe ending as a double whimper

After narrowly missing out on the Premier League title last weekend, Liverpool’s push for an unprecedented quadruple effectively ended but the Reds will gladly make do with a treble.

Finishing the season with just the League and FA Cups will not be successful for many fans, so they expect the Reds to finish with a flourish in Paris on Saturday.

It is worthy to note that Saturday’s encounter will mark the 10th time that Liverpool are appearing in the European Cup/Champions League final.

Some may argue that Liverpool enjoyed a relatively favourable run to the showpiece event, but as Klopp will surely stress, there are no easy fixtures in the Champions League.

Aside from Inter Milan, which rattled the Reds 1-0 at Anfield, although it was ultimately inconsequential, Liverpool scored at least twice in the rest of their Champions League fixtures-not a minor feat considering the calibre of teams.

That loss to the Nerazzurri represents the Reds’ last defeat in any competition, with Klopp overseeing an 18-game unbeaten run in all tournaments since that defeat on March 8, including 10 wins from their last 11.

A good number of members of the current Liverpool crop settled for the runners-up medals in 2018 after that fateful night in Kyiv against Real Madrid.

For them, revenge is firmly on the agenda with the likes of Mohamed Salah, ready to banish memories of the night he left the pitch tearfully after an early (deliberate) injury committed by Sergio Ramos.

Klopp has affirmed that the need for vengeance does not play heavily on his mind, but a 33% win against Real Madrid represents the German’s worst against a single opponent. Ending that hoodoo on Saturday would certainly help make up for marginally missing the quadruple. His opposite number, however, knows how to win a Champions League.

Real chance for Madrid

Against stacked odds, champions have a way of turning the tables and Real Madrid exemplified that perfectly well this season.

Los Blancos overturned a two-goal deficit against serial Champions League underachievers PSG.

If that was viewed as a minor feat, they followed that up by dumping out the reigning champions Chelsea after going 3-0 down at the Bernabeu with just 10 minutes left on the clock.

Proving they are the comeback kings, Real overcame Manchester City after letting in four goals at the Etihad.

Possessing a striker as lethal as Karim Benzema and a fleet-footed winger in the mold of Vinicius Junior, Liverpool need their A-game to stop the recently crowned La Liga champions.

Head-to-Head

Real Madrid and Liverpool have previously met on eight occasions in European competition, with Los Blancos picking up four wins compared to a trio of successes for the Reds, while the most recent encounter ended in a draw.

Alan Kennedy’s winner propelled Liverpool to the European Cup over Real Madrid in the 1981 final.

They followed this with a run of three consecutive after a 5-0 aggregate success in the 2008-09 last 16.

However, Liverpool have since lost four and drawn one of their last five against the Spanish champions, including the 2018 final.

Team News

Thiago Alcantara is a doubt after sustaining an Achilles injury in the final league match against Wolves.

There are, however, renewed hopes that he could just be fit to play a part, though a full 90 or 120 minutes looks almost impossible.

For Liverpool, they also have an enormous boost with Fabinho’s return from a hamstring injury.

Fabinho returned to team training on Wednesday, while Joe Gomez should also be a part of the squad after bouncing back from an ankle knock.

The duo of Virgil van Dijk and Mohamed Salah have recovered from minor knocks and are expected to return to the first XI on Saturday.

Real boss Ancelotti will hope to have everyone fit and available for his side’s 17th European Cup/Champions League final, with David Alaba making his return to training in midweek following an adductor issue.

Madrid’s most decorated player, Marcelo, has also shaken off fitness woes to make himself available, although Ferland Mendy is the preferred left-back.

Casemiro, Toni Kroos, and Luka Modric are the likely starters in the midfield even though Eduardo Camavinga has done very well coming off the bench during Real’s run to the final

Another hat-trick for Benzema on Saturday would see him break the record for the most Champions League goals in a single campaign – currently held by Cristiano Ronaldo’s 17 in the 2013/14 season.

Benzema needs just to make the net ripple once to become the outright third-highest goalscorer in the competition as he sits level with Robert Lewandowski on 86.

Probable lineups

Liverpool: Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Konate, Van Dijk, Robertson; Henderson, Fabinho, Thiago; Salah, Mane, Diaz

Real Madrid: Courtois; Carvajal, Militao, Alaba, Mendy; Kroos, Casemiro, Modric; Valverde, Benzema, Vinicius Jr

