AS Roma are the inaugural winners of the newly introduced UEFA Europa Conference League.

The Italian team beat Dutch side Feyenoord 1-0 courtesy of a goal from Nicolo Zaniolo in the 32nd minute.

Roma were led by Jose Mourinho, who also made history as the first manager to win all three UEFA trophies-the UEFA Champions League with Porto and Inter Milan; and the UEFA Europa League with Manchester United.

He is also the first manager to win European football titles with four different teams.

There wasn’t a lot of goalmouth action though Roma had control but they suffered an early setback as Henrikh Mkhitaryan had to go off injured. The Armenian had not played since the first leg semi-final against Leicester City and it showed he had been rushed back into action.

In the 32nd minute, Feywnoord central defender Gernot Trauner misjudged a high ball which Zaniolo controlled neatly and had the assurance of mind to chip over the onrushing goalkeeper.

Chris Smalling and Cyriel Dessers got into it in the 37th minute and this needed sorting from the Romanian Istvan Kovacs.

Feyenoord were much better in the second half and immediately put Roma under pressure. Successive corner kicks almost yielded the equaliser.

In the 47th minute, there were appeals for a handball in the 47th minute but VAR checks did not produce a penalty.

There was some controversy in the 52nd minute when Tammy Abraham was pulled back by Marcos Senesi. If Abraham had fallen, he would definitely have gotten a decision, which would have been a red card.

Roma defended boldly and Rui Patricio made two critical saves to help his team to their first trophy in 14 years. It made it five wins in five finals for Mourinho and a place in the history books.

