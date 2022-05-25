Nigeria goalkeeper Chiamaka Nnadozie has expressed great delight at the new award bestowed on her in France.

The Super Falcons shot-stopper who was voted the Revelation of the Season by the French Association of Professional Goalkeeper Coaches (AEGB) credited her teammates at Paris FC for the honour.

Nnadozie on her Twitter handle wrote: “ I want to use this opportunity to say a big thank you to the (AEGB) Football Association France, for this great award. A special thanks to Paris FC, you guys made it possible.”

I WANT TO USE THIS OPPORTUNITY TO SAY A BIG THANK YOU TO THE (AEGB ) FOOTBALL ASSOCIATION FRANCE , FOR THIS GREAT AWARD . A SPECIAL THANKS TO PARIS FC , YOU GUYS MADE IT POSSIBLE 💙❤️ pic.twitter.com/vGb8XuLUNI — Nnadozie chiamaka (@Nadoziechiamaka) May 25, 2022

For many, the 21-year-old Nigeria goalkeeper is quite deserving of this accolade; having been one of the top performers for Paris FC in the French top-flight this season.

Among other heroic feats, the young goalie kept 13 clean sheets in 20 league appearances for her modest club.

Nnadozie’s outstanding displays in between the sticks also helped Paris FC qualify for next season’s UEFA Women’s Champions League.

Since linking up with Paris FC from Nigerian outfit Rivers Angels in 2020 Nnadozie has made 35 league appearances for her French club.

Plus que 3 gardiennes prétendantses au Trophée Bruno MARTINI, cat. MEILLEURE GARDIENNE D1 2021/22. Lors de la Cérémonie présentée par @1DarrenTulett mardi 24 mai à Cergy (95) en présence d’Edouard MENDY, il n’en restera qu’une… AEGB | ⚽️🧤🇫🇷@aegbfootball #TropheesBrunoMARTINI pic.twitter.com/l3AM3WM8Fk — AEGB football (@aegbfootball) May 18, 2022

Aside from Nnadozie, other winners of the AEGB 2022 award include; D1 goalkeepers Christiane Endler (OL), Ligue 1 goalkeepers Matz Sels (Strasbourg) and Gauthier Gallon (Troyes, revelation), as well as Ligue 2 goalkeepers Benjamin Leroy (AC Ajaccio) and Lucas Chevalier (Valenciennes, on loan from Lille)

The AEGB was born in early 2021 as an initiative of Christophe Revel, the current Lille goalkeeping coach in collaboration with Christophe Lollichon, who has just ended a 15-year association with Chelsea.

WATCH: Governor Yahaya Bello's Roadmap to Hope 2023