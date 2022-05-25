Nigeria’s new national team coach, Jose Peseiro, has spoken glowingly about being chosen to lead the Super Eagles.

The Nigeria Football Federation recently announced the Portuguese as the country’s national team coach and the 62-year old is set to oversee his first set of matches.

The Super Eagles will be taking on the Mexico and Ecuador national teams in friendly games in the United States before the Africa Cup of Nations qualifying match against Sierra Leone.

Ahead of this new adventure with Nigeria, Peseiro says he is honoured to be in charge of ‘one of the greatest football nations in the world’.

On his verified Twitter handle, he wrote: “Pride! It is with great pride and joy that I am the coach of one of the greatest football nations in the world.

“Commanding the Super Eagles starts with knowing how to respect the history, value it and be inspired by its roots.”

With the Super Eagles out of the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, Peseiro is focused on first qualifying Nigeria for the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations and then winning it.

“Over 200 million Nigerians, from all states and ethnicities, want the same thing: success.

“We will work with great ambition, so that in the end we can finally call Nigeria the “four-time African champions”!” he added on his Twitter post.

Inside details of Peseiro’s contract as reported by PREMIUM TIMES shows the former FC Porto coach will receive $70,000 monthly (over N29 million) from which he would pay his two incoming personal assistants.

It was gathered the NFF is signing just a year’s deal with Peseiro with an option for another year depending on how things turn out in the initial 12 months.

Among other clauses in his contract, Peseiro is expected to watch 60 per cent of domestic league games as he has been mandated to discover homegrown talents for the national team.

Already, seven home-based players made his first squad and will be keen to impress Peseiro in his first games in charge of the Super Eagles.

WATCH: Governor Yahaya Bello's Roadmap to Hope 2023