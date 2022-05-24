Super Eagles striker Victor Osimhen is arguably one of the most sought after African strikers in the world currently.

The gangling forward has been linked with a number of clubs in the past weeks and one of those who seem serious about signing the Nigerian striker is the Premier League side, Arsenal.

As reported by Goal on Tuesday, Arsenal have already held discussions with Osimhen’s agent as they look to lure the striker away from Napoli to North London.

The Gunners’ Technical Director Edu reportedly held talks with Osimhen’s representative in London to firm up a potential summer switch.

Still hurting over their miss from the Champions League, Arsenal are expected to lose two strikers at the end of the season with Eddie Nketiah and Alexandre Lacazette primed for Summer exits.

With this, the Gunners are understandably not only fixated on signing only Osimhen as they are also considering other options one of which is Brazilian forward Gabriel Jesus.

Media reports suggest the Manchester City forward is favourably disposed to the switch especially with the arrival of Erling Haaland at the Etihad Stadium ahead of next season which might translate to limited playing time for Jesus.

As for Osimhen, though he only scored 10 goals in all competitions in his first season at Napoli, he’s taken his game to another level this season, striking 18 times in 31 appearances, including four goals in five Europa League matches.

Even though he is aware of the numerous interests from other clubs, Osimhen recently hinted he could stay at Napoli at least for another season, after stating to the media that he hopes to work more under head coach Luciano Spalletti.

Partenopei paid Lille £68m to secure Osimhen two seasons ago and now value him at around £100m.

The 23-year old is under contract with the Serie A club until June 2025.

