Two countries, Kenya and Zimbabwe, have been thrown out of the qualifying race for the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations to be staged in Cote D’Ivoire.

The two teams disqualified by the Confederation of African Football (CAF) are currently under FIFA suspension due to ‘political interference’ in the running of football in the two countries.

Having failed to have the suspensions lifted within the time permitted, Kenya and Zimbabwe won’t be able to vie for a ticket to feature in the 2023 Afcon.

While CAF had included the two affected countries in the official draw earlier in April 2022, it was on a condition that the suspension must be lifted two weeks before their first matchday.

However, this has not been the case given the fact that the first Matchday of the Qualifiers comes in the first week of June.

CAF in its decision published in a statement on its official website affirmed that Groups C and K where Kenya and Zimbabwe were initially housed will still produce two qualified teams nonetheless

The other teams in Group C are Burundi, Cameroon and Nambia while Group K houses the trio of Liberia, Morocco and South Africa

“The first and runner-up teams of those groups will qualify to the final tournament.” the CAF statement indicated.

New coach

Meanwhile, Frenchman Jean-Louis Gasset has been appointed as the new national team coach of the Cote d’Ivoire senior national football team.

The Ivorian Football Federation (FIF) settled for the experienced trainer after parting ways with their erstwhile manager who incidentally was also French, Patrice Beaumelle.

Gasset, 68, signed a one-year contract to take charge of the Elephants with major assignments looming for the national team.

His main task is to win the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations as Cote d’Ivoire will be hosting Africa’s flagship football event next year.

The Elephants crashed out in the Round of 16 at the last Afcon tournament hosted by Cameroon after they were beaten by eventual finalists, Egypt.

