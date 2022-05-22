At no point in the last 90 minutes of the 2021/22 Premier League season did Manchester City trail Liverpool on the league table despite City being down 2-0 till the 76th minute. Pep Guardiola conjured three goals in six minutes to guarantee their finish as league champions.

This was an enthralling and intoxicating drama till the very end but Guardiola’s City team got the job done in the end, reminiscent of 10 years ago when they needed a late goal from Sergio Aguero to win the title.

There were so many things to watch. Liverpool conceded to Wolves in the second minute when they needed a win and for Manchester City to lose. Sadio Mane brought them level in the 24th minute and City went down 1-0 at the Etihad to a Marty Cash header in the 37th minute.

Going into the second half, City and Liverpool were locked on 90 points but Pep Guardiola’s team was ahead on goals difference. City scored three times to make sure and Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool did the business by scoring two more goals but ended up in second place.

The battle for fourth place was no less compelling. Arsenal needed to win and hope already-relegated Norwich would do them a favour by beating Tottenham. Dejan Kulusevski scored in the 16th minute and Gabriel Martinelli scored from the penalty spot in the 27th minute.

At that point, Tottenham were still ahead by two points. Harry Kane scored a second for Spurs and Antonio Conte’s men were in the custody of the Champions League ticket for next season.

Spurs cruised to a 5-0 win with a brace for Heung-Min Son.

In the battle to stave off relegation, Leeds and Burnley were also locked in battle. Going into the last day, Leeds were the team in 18th but by the 56th minute, Leeds United were almost safe after Rapinha scored from the penalty spot.

Burnley were down 2-0 to Newcastle and feeling the gloom of the drop. Leeds scored a second to guarantee their stay in the Premiership while Burnley’s six-year stay in the EPL came to an end.

City finished with 93 points, a point better than Liverpool while Chelsea and Tottenham join them in the Champions League. Burnley, Watford, and Norwich City were relegated.

There were also many goodbyes. Martin Atkinson and Mike Dean dropped their whistles while Antonio Rudiger bid farewell to the Stamford Bridge crowd and the Premiership in the 65th minute.