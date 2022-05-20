The League Management Company (LMC) has banned two players of Remo Stars-Isha Alli and Andy Okpe-for lack of “critical” information and documentation in their registration, according to a letter sent to Remo Stars by the LMC.

Remo Stars who host league leaders, Rivers United, on Sunday, will be without their club’s highest goalscorer, Andy Okpe, and Super Eagles’ invitee Isah Ali due to this disqualification.

“We have concluded a review of players’ registration documents and discovered that at the point of registering the above-named players failed to provide “critical” information about their status.”

The LMC through its coordinating officer, Salihu Abubakar made this known via a letter sent to the chairman of the club on Friday, 20th May 2022.

The LMC said that both players were immediately banned from taking part in any NPFL games.

“Consequently, their registration is hereby cancelled and they are immediately disqualified from participating in the NPFL.”

However, LMC further added that a meeting will be set up by both parties to clarify the issue.

“You’re hereby invited for a meeting at your convenience for further clarification.”

Match-fixing allegations against Okpe and Ali

Some commentators believed that the reason for the disqualification of both Remo Stars’ players was a result of suspected involvement in a match-fixing scandal in Ghana.

Both Okpe and Ali were part of the Inter Allies team that lost 7-0 to Ashanti Gold. Both players did not appear before the Disciplinary Committee and were also not charged.

Recall that a verdict from the Ghanaian disciplinary committee found two clubs- Ashanti Gold and Inter Allies- guilty of what was said to be match-fixing as reported by the BBC.

“Ashanti Gold and Inter Allies have been relegated to the third tier of Ghanaian football, with players and officials of both clubs also sanctioned for match-fixing.”

The match involving both teams ended in a controversial 7-0 victory to Ashanti Gold with Allies players scoring two own goals in that game.

It was stated in their statement that one of Inter Allies players, Hashim Musah, was the one that blew the secret of the illegal activities amidst both clubs.

The player said he heard that a correct score of 5-1 was purported between both sides and in a bid to destroy the plan, he scored two own goals.

“A Ghana Premier League game between the two sides in September ended 7-0 to Ashanti Gold, with Hashmin Musah scoring two own goals as he claimed to try and prevent a pre-arranged 5-1 scoreline.

Musah’s claims and notifications of suspicious betting patterns were investigated by the Ghana Football Association (GFA), who found both teams guilty of match manipulation.”

The LMC did not disclose whether this incident led to the disqualification of the two players from the NPFL.

The Inter Allies’ players who did not appear before the Committee, described by the player’s name and jersey number are Alex Aso (2); Abdul Kadir Mohammed (12); Isah Ali (13); Sunday Henry Kalu (37); Andy Okpe (45); Kingsley Fidelis Kuku (36), and Danso Wiredu Mensah (40).