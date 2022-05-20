The concluding 2021/22 league season has been a great and successful adventure for Barcelona and Super Falcons striker Asisat Oshoala.

Despite the injury woes she suffered, which kept her on the sidelines for almost three months, Oshoala still had great moments accruing both personal and team achievements.

The Ikorodu-born star won the Pichichi award for highest scorer with 20 goals in the female Primera Division alongside the Femeni league with Barcelona.

But the 27-year-old is not finished yet as her team has the UEFA Women’s Champions League final to navigate against Lyon, the seven-time winners.

Oshoala will yet again seek another Champions League title when Barcelona Femeni plays Lyon on Saturday at the Allianz Arena in Turin.

The final will be a repeat of the 2019 clash against Lyon where Barcelona Femeni suffered a 4-1 defeat at the hands of the Lyonnais Fèminin. Oshoala scored the consolation goal for the Catalan side during the 4-1 hammering.

Oshoala while speaking with DW news ahead of the Champions League game said all she wants is to be happy at the end of the season.

“I have had a rollercoaster of emotions this year. I have laughed, cried, and smiled.

“Mentally it is really draining, but this is professional sport and things happen,” she said.

“At the end of the day, I just want to be happy at the end of the season.”

Oshoala also reacted to news that match tickets for Saturday’s final have become scarce.

“I have to pay more now for family and friends. It is quite expensive, but also this is what you want to see.

“We always dreamed of getting to this level where tickets are hard to find. Right now you can’t get tickets to the game.

“I love the energy we are getting for the game. Everyone in women’s soccer must be proud of how far we’ve come.

“I have to spend more, but I love it.”