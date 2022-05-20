Olisa Ndah of Orlando Pirates will on Friday seek to join a handful of Nigerian players who have won continental titles with other African teams.

The most recent Nigerian player to win a continental club title is Junior Ajayi, with the Egyptian side Al-Ahly in 2021.

On Friday night in Uyo, at the Godswill Akpabio Stadium, Ndah seeks to be added to that exclusive list as he stars for the South African club, Orlando Pirates, in this year’s Confederation Cup final against RS Berkane of Morocco.

PREMIUM TIMES dug out five Nigerian players who have won either of the continent’s biggest two club titles out of the shores of the country.

⚽⚽😁 Happy to get a brace, and a deserve win for the team. Thanks to you all for your support always. Up @AlAhly pic.twitter.com/NGDylAydWm — Junior Ajayi (@ajayi_jnr_) March 1, 2021

1). Junior Ajayi (Al Ahly): The Al-Nasr SC (Benghazi) of Libya player is the latest Nigerian to clinch an Africa club title. The former U-23 striker won the CAF Champions League with Al Ahly in 2020 and 2021, respectively.

Al Ahly defeated Zamalek to clinch their ninth title in 2020 while the following year they defeated the South African side, Kaizer Chiefs, to claim their 10th title.

During Ajayi’s five-year spell with the Egyptian giant, he made 41 champions league appearances with a contribution to eight goals.

The 26-year-old Olympics football bronze medalist is the only Nigerian to have clinched two CAF Champions League trophies for a foreign club.

Memories…..60% behind tho….

But God has been faithful pic.twitter.com/wtOPvNNJji — Chisom Chikatara (@chisomchikatara) March 13, 2018

2). Chisom Chikatara (Wydad Casablanca): During Chisom Chikatara’s two-year spell with Moroccan club Wydad Casablanca, he won the CAF Champions League in 2017.

Chikatara impressed in Nigeria with Abia Warriors, where he scored 58 goals in 71 appearances within four years before moving to Wydad Casablanca, where he played 12 games and scored a goal.

Despite his lack of playing time with Wydad, the Nigerian striker can still boast of a Champion League title after his former club beat Ahly to the top prize in 2017.

After the legendary ASEC Mimosas squad that had the likes of John Zaki and Donald-Olivier Sié, this was ASEC Mimosas's most talented squad. pic.twitter.com/kotZjox0yc — African Soccer Updates (@Africansoccerup) April 15, 2020

3). John Zaki (ASEC Mimosas): Late Zaki won the CAF Champions League with ASEC Mimosas of Ivory Coast in 1998.

John Zaki was one of the goalscorers in the second leg of the final in which ASEC Mimosas defeated Zimbabwe club, Dynamos Harare, 4-2 after a goalless draw in Harare.

During that time, the African inter-club competitions were usually a two-leg affair, with both teams playing each other at their respective home grounds.

That year, John Zaki made seven CAF Champions League appearances and scored four goals.

4). William Okpara (Orlando Pirates): Okpara had successful stints in South Africa, where he played for Orlando Pirates as a goalkeeper for 16 years: 1989 to 2005.

During his 16-year spell with the South African side, Okpara won a CAF Champions League title in 1995 when Pirates defeated ASEC Mimosas 3-2 on aggregate.

The Nigerian goalkeeper was instrumental in the 1-0 victory that separated both sides. Having conceded two goals in Johannesburg, Okpara kept a clean sheet in Abidjan as Jerry Sikhosana scored for the visitors in the 73rd minute.

5). Emmanuel Amunike (Zamalek): Former Super Eagles left winger holds the distinction of being the first Nigerian player to win a CAF Champions League title.

Amunike won the title with Zamalek in 1993 after the Egyptian side defeated Asante Kotoko 7-6 on penalties.

Amunike spent three years with Zamalek scoring 26 goals in 71 appearances.