Nigeria’s U17 girls are pumped up to do the hard work away from home by scoring as many goals as possible against hosts Ethiopia when both teams clash in a FIFA U17 Women’s World Cup final round, first leg encounter in Addis Ababa on Friday.

Fourteen goals for and none against is the tally of the Nigerian girls in this campaign, after 8-0 and 6-0 aggregate wins over DR Congo and Egypt respectively.

Having won their two away games in the series, the Flamingos are determined to achieve another handsome win that will all but hand them the ticket to the finals in India in October this year.

The Nigeria delegation arrived in Addis Ababa on Wednesday night – which was at the behest of the technical crew as Ethiopia is high altitude territory.

Head Coach Bankole Olowookere told thenff.com that his girls are upbeat about Friday’s encounter and will go all out for a win.

“We are confident. It is going to be a tough game no doubt because the Ethiopians are also a good team.

“That’s why we have worked hard in the past weeks to perfect observed weak points. The girls know what is at stake and they will throw everything into the fray.”

Friday’s match will hold at the Abebe Bekila Stadium in Addis Ababa starting from 4 pm Ethiopia time (2 pm Nigeria time) and will be superintended by Namibian officials.

The return leg is scheduled for the National Stadium, Abuja on Saturday, 4th June.

Flamingos in Addis Ababa

Goalkeepers: Faith Omilana; Linda Jiwuaku, Jessica Inyiama

Defenders: Comfort Folorunsho; Tumininu Adeshina; Olamide Oyinlola; Josephine Edafe; Miracle Usani; Confidence Nwoha; Mistura Yusuf

Midfielders: Blessing Emmanuel; Taiwo Afolabi; Chidera Okenwa; Joy Igbokwe

Forwards: Omowunmi Bello; Mercy Itimi; Alvine Dah-Zossu; Anastasia Atume; Opeyemi Ajakaiye; Yetunde Ayantosho; Bisola Mosaku; Raheemot Adebayo