Everton came from two goals down at halftime on Wednesday night to record a nervy 3-2 win over Crystal Palace in their last home game in the Premier League this season.

Alex Iwobi and his Everton teammates needed victory badly to guarantee their Premier League status for at least another season and even though they had to work their socks off, they got the result they wanted.

Coming from a 3-2 home loss to Brentford, Frank Lampard’s team qneeded to be at their best but instead, they started Wednesday’s game on a shaky note.

Palace made their possession count, taking the lead after 21 minutes, thanks to a free header from Jean-Philippe Mateta who was found by a fantastic Eberechi Eze free-kick.

Everton could have gained a numerical advantage a little while after but Jordan Ayew escaped just with a yellow card after a rash challenge on Anthony Gordon.

Just a couple of minutes after the Ghanaian star could have seen red, Ayew doubled Palace’s lead.

With Burnley taking to the lead away at Aston Villa at the time, Everton were edging closer to the relegation zone than safety.

The second 45 minutes was dramatic for the Toffees as three second-half goals from Michael Keane, Richarlison, and Dominic Calvert-Lewin helped Frank Lampard’s team reach that all-important 39-point mark.

Hundreds of Everton fans scampered onto the Goodison Park pitch in the moments after Calvert-Lewin’s winner.

And after holding on for seven agonising minutes of injury time, the Toffees managed to pick up the biggest three points of their season so far.

Elsewhere, Chelsea sealed the third spot on the Premier League table despite registering a 1-1 draw at Stamford bridge against Leicester City.

James Madison gave the Foxes a sixth-minute lead before Marcos Alonso pulled the Blues level in the 34th minute.

Despite creating tons of chances afterward, there were no more goals to separate the two teams but Chelsea with their 71 points tally are guaranteed to finish the season in the third position regardless of what happens on the final day of action this weekend.

In the night’s other game, Burnley secured a vital 1-1 draw away to Aston Villa. Victory on the final day will guarantee their survival at the expense of Leeds United.

Watford and Norwich City are already relegated.