The Europa League could not be decided in 90, and 120 minutes but Eintracht Frankfurt’s Rafael Borre held his nerve to score the fifth penalty and win his side their second European title 42 years after their last triumph.

Substitute Aaron Ramsey was the Rangers player who failed to score in the shootout.

The two unlikely finalists in UEFA’s second football competition but the final deserved both Eintracht Frankfurt and Rangers. A very cagey affair from the off was dominated by the German team, who had not lost any of their matches on the way to the final.

John Lundstram was lucky to get away without a card in the fifth minute when he caught Frankfurt captain Sebastian Rode on the head. There was a lot of blood but Rode continued after being patched up.

Frankfurt created a chance through Daichi Kamada in the 12th minute and Djibril Sow had a shooting chance but it was straight at Allan McGregor.

McGregor made a fingertip save from Ansgar Knauff in the 21st as it looked a matter of time before Frankfurt took the lead. Rangers had their first sight of goal in the 26th minute as Joe Aribo attempted a curler from outside the box but it went wide.

Filip Kostic burst down the pitch in the 32nd minute from a Rangers corner but he dragged his effort wide after running the length of the pitch.

Lundstram’s looping header was tipped over by Kevin Trapp for a corner in the 37th minute as Rangers got some possession in the Frankfurt half of the pitch.

The half ended 0-0.

The second half started like the first with Frankfurt on the front foot and they almost had the opener in the 49th minute as Jesper Lindstrom’s turn and shot on the edge of the box took a nick off Glen Kamara for a corner. McGregor was nowhere to be seen.

There was a penalty appeal by Rafael Santos Borre when Connor Goldson caught him in the 53rd minute. Replays showed Borre was caught but VAR decided it was a fair tackle. Rangers were lucky there.

Ryan Kent got a shooting chance in the 55th minute after a defensive mixup in the Frankfurt box but after being teed up by Aribo, he sliced his shot wide.

Aribo then went and scored the opener after another defensive mishap after Tuta’s innocuous header fell to Aribo, who beat Trapp with a low finish.

Eintracht Frankfurt equalised through Borre, who produced a classic striker’s finish in the 70th minute. He got between Calvin Bassey and Goldson to prod Kostic’s cross into the net.

The match ended 1-1. Extra time was a ping-pong affair with both sides not really creating scoring chances.

Though Rangers had a glorious chance in the 117th minute when Kemar Roofe’s first touch almost produced the assist for the winning goal but Trapp saved with his leg from Kent’s close finish.

Penalty kicks ensued with Rangers going first in front of where their fans were massed in the Estadio Sanchez Pizjuan.