The African Football governing body (CAF) with its technical sponsors, Umbro, will reveal the official ball for the final game between Orlando Pirates and RS Berkane on Wednesday as stated by the media department of the association.

“Umbro, the CAF technical sponsors, today revealed the official match ball for the TotalEnergies CAF Confederation Cup fixture between Orlando Pirates (South Africa) and RS Berkane (Morocco).”

CAF made it known via the statement that the official ball is “FIFA Quality Pro.”

“Based on Umbro’s renowned Neo Pro ball model, the official match ball is “FIFA Quality Pro” certified for use at the highest levels of the professional game and utilizes the latest in structural and fabrication technology with a unique graphic that draws on the structural elements of the tournament’s trophy. ”

According to Nicole Marcus, the Production Manager at Umbro, the new ball is proof of excellence for African Football.

“The Confederation Cup is a showpiece of domestic football and to reach the final of such a prestigious continental tournament is a momentous achievement that should be celebrated.

“This ball is a celebration of Africa’s football excellence and a tribute to all those who have contributed to it.”

Meanwhile, Super Eagles player, Olisa Ndah who is in the final of the tournament with Orlando Pirates will be opportune to kick the new ball at his former base in Uyo.

The Nigerian defender played the second leg of the Pirates’ semi-final clash against Al Ahli Tripoli and will hope to make the first team against Berkane.

Recall that PREMIUM TIMES had earlier reported the exploits of Ndah with the South African side in his debut season.

The match is scheduled to be played at Godswill Akpabio Stadium in Uyo and will begin by 8 pm, on Friday with Olisah Ndah’s side Pirates facing Moroccan club, Berkane.