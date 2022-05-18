On Wednesday night in Seville, when the Europa League final between Rangers and Eintracht Frankfurt comes alive, there will be unprecedented history as Rangers’ manager Giovanni van Bronckhorst could name three Nigerian players in his matchday squad to face Eintracht Frankfurt.

These three players – Joe Aribo, Calvin Bassey, and Leon Balogun will enter the history books as the first time three Nigerians will play for a club that reaches the European final after Ajax paraded the duo of Finidi George and Nwankwo Kanu in the 1995 Champions League final against AC Milan in Vienna.

Preview: Rangers vs Eintracht Frankfurt

The Estadio Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan in Seville will host this year’s Europa League final between Rangers and Eintracht Frankfurt on Wednesday night.

Rangers are unlikely finalists, coming from Scotland with a UEFA coefficient ranking of ninth. This is Rangers’ first Europa final and they are the first Scottish side to reach a European Cup final in 14 years.

Frankfurt look to be the favourites for the title with their record-breaking run that includes defeating Barcelona at the Nou Camp. They have not lost throughout their Europa journey-12 matches.

Their current records made them fifth behind clubs like Chelsea, Inter Milan, Benfica and Villarreal to have reached the final unscathed. However, only two clubs, Villarreal and Chelsea, won the trophy with an unbeaten slate.

During the group stage, the German side won and drew three matches respectively to clinch the top spot.

Barcelona could have halted their journey, but Frankfurt became landlords at Nou Camp, sending the Catalans to the trenches with a 4-3 victory on aggregate.

West Ham also had their piece of spanking with Moyes and Aaron Cresswell sent packing in the match in the semi-final clash to send Frankfurt to their first Europa final in 42 years.

Meanwhile, Rangers last won a European competition 50 years ago. This is the abolished European Cup, which they won in 1972. After then, they only tasted the final of Europa once in 2008, where they were runner-up to the Russian side, Zenit Saint Petersburg.

The club, which is marking its 150-year anniversary, will seek to grab its first Europa title to embellish its landmark celebration.

Meanwhile, a look at their journey to the final may seem like “after a dark night, there is light in the morning.”

Their first group stage games were a 2-0 defeat at home to Lyon and the second was a 1-0 defeat away to Sparta Prague. With those two games, Rangers’ fate of going further was slim but the third match breathed life into the Scottish side’s campaign as they beat Brondby 2-0.

They progressed to the knockout round after two defeats, two victories, and two draws for eight points in the group stage.

Their path to the final was treacherous but they battled and Eintracht will be the third German side they will face in this season’s campaign. Earlier they beat both RB Leipzig and Borussia Dortmund.

Head to Head

Wednesday night will be the third time Rangers and Frankfurt will play against each other.

The first was the 1960 European Cup semi-final which ended 12-4 on aggregate to Eintracht Frankfurt.

Current Form: Eintracht Frankfurt [D-D-W-L-W]; Rangers [W-W-W-W-D]

Playing in Spain

Rangers have lost 10 out of 14 games played on Spanish soil. Their last game in Spain ended in a stalemate against Villarreal in 2018.

Meanwhile, Frankfurt defeated both Barcelona and Real Betis in earlier rounds.

Nigerian players’ performance

Joe Aribo

Aribo has been an important member of this Rangers team during their Europa League games. The Nigerian midfielder has made 14 appearances, creating three assists during the competition.

Aribo will be one of the first names in Coach Bronckhorst’s first 11 against Frankfurt on Wednesday night.

Calvin Bassey

This season has been a breakout one for Bassey with the Rangers. The 22-year-old defender has made 13 appearances, playing at left-back and at centre-back positions.

According to an interview with the club’s TV, Bassey can’t believe playing in a European Cup final.

“When I look at it four years ago, I was just like an U18s footballer. I’m in the youth team and now four years on I can potentially play in the Europa League final.”

“It is just crazy just looking at how far I have come and how happy I am every day for being here and just being a part of it.”

Leon Balogun

Balogun, 33, if fit, will be in the matchday squad and this will be his first-ever European Cup final since he turned professional in 2008.

He is the only Nigerian amongst the three players in Rangers to have scored goals in the Europa League. He scored an own goal for Brondby IF and Rangers’ third goal against Crvena Zvezda.

Balogun has made 10 appearances for Rangers during the competition.

List of Nigerians who have won European Cups

Nwankwo Kanu and Finidi George – Ajax, UEFA Champions League, 1995

Mikel Obi – UEFA Champions League, Chelsea, 2012 and UEFA Europa League, 2013

Taribo West – UEFA Cup, Inter Milan, 1998

Chidi Odiah – UEFA Cup, CSKA Moscow, 2005

Victor Moses – UEFA Europa League, Chelsea, 2013

Samuel Chukwueze – UEFA Europa League, Villarreal, 2021