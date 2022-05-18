Nigeria’s U20 national team, Flying Eagles, on Tuesday night overpowered Cote d’Ivoire in an explosive semi-final match to reach the final of the ongoing WAFU B U20 Championship in Niamey.
The ticket to Saturday’s final also came with a ticket to next year’s Africa U20 Cup of Nations taking place in Egypt.
Ubiquitous midfielder Daniel Daga put Nigeria in front after only five minutes when he cleverly escaped the attention of the Ivorian defenders to nod in from a well-weighted pull-out.
The seven-time African champions then launched onslaught after onslaught on the Ivorian goal but failed to add to the tally, before the Ivorians equalized just before halftime from an intelligently-taken free-kick at the edge of Nigeria’s 18-yard box.
Neither team could find another goal to gain upper hand before the end of regulation time inside the Stade General Seyni Kountché, and the game went into extra time.
Forward Ibrahim Yahaya got the winner for Nigeria in the 111th minute of play when he tucked in from the penalty spot to make it 2-1.
Nigeria will square up against neighbours Benin Republic in Saturday’s final.
