The League Management Company (LMC) has officially unveiled Bitnob as the new sponsor of the Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) for next season.

It was made official during the meeting of both parties from the LMC and Bitnob on Tuesday at the Radisson Blu Hotel, Ikeja, Lagos State.

The news about Bitnob sponsoring the league didn’t catch football fans unawares because the LMC had earlier announced last Friday that Tuesday will be the official unveiling of the deal.

The sponsorship deal, according to the LMC, was said to be a multi-year deal with an undisclosed fee.

During the event, the NFF President, Amaju Pinnick, said the country’s highest football body will protect the deal in the best interest of the new investor.

“The NFF will be totally protective of this partnership and ensure that Bitnob gets all the leverage it deserves.”

After Pinnick gave his words of assurance, the CEO of Bitnob, Bernard Parah, said his company is fully ready to develop Nigeria’s football at length via the League.

“Today is a big day for me and my team. We are here to work with the LMC as we believe that football, being the hope for lots of people, cannot be overlooked.”

LMC Chairman Shehu Dikko said the determination of Bitnob fostered the agreement between the company and the League body.

“I want to congratulate Bitnob for believing in us. Bernard walked into my office and said he won’t leave until the deal is closed, that was how much he believed in us.”

He also confirmed that the Bitnob deal would be for three years starting from next season with an undisclosed fee.

“It’s a three-year contract starting from next season with Bitnob putting up their commitment with the league this season. It’s an undisclosed amount as agreed with Bitnob,” Dikko added.