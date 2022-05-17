Super Falcons striker Gift Monday scored a hat-trick on Tuesday to help Bayelsa Queens spank Naija Ratels women football club 4-0 at the ongoing 2021/2022 NWFL Super Six tournament.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the match was both sides’ second match at the competition holding at the Samuel Ogbemudia Stadium in Benin, the Edo State capital.

The win shot the Yenagoa-based club to the top of the Super Six table with six points from two wins in the same number of games.

Monday, who is on loan from FC Robo of Lagos, opened the scoring in the 11th minute with a superb shot from outside the penalty area.

She then converted a header from a free-kick in the 40th minute to end the first half 2-0 in favour of the Bayelsa Queens.

Etim Edidiong extended Bayelsa Queens’ lead in the 59th minute before Monday put the game beyond the reach of the Abuja-based Naija Ratels in the 62nd minute.

Speaking during a post-match conference, Bayelsa Queens’ Head Coach, Moses Aduku said: “it wasn’t an easy match. Naija Retals are no push-overs.

“But in the end we created chances and we converted them. We give all glory to God.

“They are not a weak team, the girls are quick, and they are good in the midfield, but we took our chances and that was the advantage we had,” he said.

Aduku , however, pointed out that the tournament was just starting.

“But this one is gone. It is not clear yet who the favourites are. We don’t see ourselves as favourites, we just play one game at a time and see how it goes,” he said.

Speaking also, Naija Ratels’ Head Coach, Anya Ugochi, noted that with football being a game of winning, drawing, or losing, a team must be ready to accept one of the three.

“Having one of these doesn’t mean you can’t have the others.

“That we lost today doesn’t mean we can’t win again. We still have three matches to play and if we win them, we still have a chance.”

