Arsenal’s dream of returning to Champions League football is at the brink of being over, following a disappointing 2-0 loss they suffered against Newcastle United on Monday night at St James Park.

The Gunners needed victories in each of their final two games, starting on Monday to guarantee a return to the Champions League after five years away but Mikel Arteta’s men looked far from a team hungry for victory.

Second half goals by the hosts saw them notching another remarkable win as they completely turned around what initially looked like a doomed season.

With Ben White and Gabriel fit to start, Arteta appeared to have his backline covered but Aaron Ramsdale almost put his team an early goal.

He had the ball taken off his toe by Miguel Almiron after eight minutes before White went in the book for a lunge moments later.

For a game the Gunners had to win, their start was lethargic and were lucky to be even at half time.

Only Bukayo Saka began to run at Matt Targett, and rifling a couple of efforts towards Martin Dubravka’s goal.

Gabriel Martinelli was thrown on early in the second-half to help breath life into the visitor’s attack but instead, it was Newcastle who took the lead.

Callum Wilson, in his first start after four months out, caused mayhem at the near-post after a Nuno Tavares foul throw surrendered possession, and White put through his own net in attempting to turn the ball behind.

While the goal conceded should have woken the Gunners, it did not. Arteta threw on Alexandre Lacazette and Nicolas Pepe on for defenders Tavares and Gabriel.

In fact, Wilson went close to a second twice with Newcastle looking the likelier side to score again.

Deservedly in the dying moments of the game, Bruno Guimaraes finished off a goalmouth scramble with just five minutes left on the clock to double Newacstle lead.

This outcome puts Arsenal in a tight corner as winning their last game against Everton would count for nothing once Tottenham do same in their own final game against already-relegated Norwich.