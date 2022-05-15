The English Premier League is heading for a frenetic finish this season as the situation at the top of the table and at the bottom is set to go to the wire.

At Goodison Park on Sunday, Alex Iwobi and his Everton teammates blew the chance to move closer to safety in the Premier League as they were beaten 3-2 by visiting Brentford.

While Iwobi featured for 90 minutes for the Toffees, his compatriot Frank Onyeka was missing from the matchday squad for the Bees.

After going ahead in the 10th minute through Dominic Calvert-Lewin, Everton were reduced to 10 men eight minutes later when Jarrad Branthwaite was shown a straight red card.

Brentford’s pressure and numerical advantage paid off as they found the equalizer through a Seamus Coleman own goal in the 37th minute.

However, there was still more drama in the first half as Richarlison was brought down by Sorensen in stoppage time and the Brazilian dusted himself off to convert the resultant penalty kick.

While Everton needed to consolidate on their slim lead in the second half, quick-fire goals in the 62nd and 64th minutes through Yoane Wissa and Rico Henry saw Brentford take a 3-2 lead.

The visitor held on to the lead as Everton were further depleted with another 88th-minute red card for Salomon Rondon.

With Burnley losing 1-0 to Tottenham Hotspur and Leeds United drawing 1-1 with Brighton at Elland Road, Everton remain two points adrift of the drop zone with two games left in their season.

Elsewhere, Manchester City came from two goals to draw 2-2 with West Ham on Sunday.

The stalemate hands Premier League title rivals Liverpool a glimmer of hope especially after Riyad Mahrez missed a late penalty kick that could have all but sealed the title

Jarrod Bowen’s double had put West Ham 2-0 up at the break before Jack Grealish pulled one back for City before Vladimir Coufal’s own goal saw Pep Guardiola’s men draw level.

The stage looked set for Mahrez to seal a brilliant comeback win when Craig Dawson’s foul on Gabriel Jesus was spotted by VAR, but Lukasz Fabianski made a strong save to keep Liverpool, who are four points back with a game in hand, in the title hunt.

Also on Sunday, Harry Kane’s first-half penalty was the difference as Tottenham did just enough to beat Burnley 1-0 in the Premier League and increase the heat on Arsenal in the chase for fourth place and a Champions League ticket. Arsenal travel to Newcastle on Monday.