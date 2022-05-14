The Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) continues this weekend with matchday 28 fixtures to be played on Saturday and Sunday.

One of the biggest talking points from the last matchday was the stalemate in Uyo where Enyimba held Akwa United to a 1-1 draw and thus picked their first away point off the Promise Keepers in six years.

This weekend, the focus will be on Ikenne, where both Remo Stars and Enugu Rangers will battle it out for the third position on the NPFL log.

Top four picks

Remo Stars vs Enugu Rangers

Remo Stars and Enugu Rangers’ battle for the third spot, the last continental spot, has intensified in the past weeks, but Remo Stars could get the upper hand against Rangers if they can beat the Enugu-based side in Ikenne on Sunday.

In terms of the records in games between these two sides, Rangers have the upper hand with two wins while the three other games ended in draws.

Remo Stars have not defeated Rangers since 2017 when both sides first played each other.

The first leg of the season saw Remo pick a point in Nnewi, but this time, a point for Rangers will keep them ahead of their opponents with a three-point difference.

Rangers have not lost a game in the southwest this season, with three draws in Ibadan, Ijebu Ode, and Lagos.

Rangers’ performances on the road this season have been commendable, having earned 15 points from 13 matches. This will be enough motivation on Sunday.

Meanwhile, Remo Stars have won their last five home games, scoring 12 goals and conceding one goal.

Players to watch

Remo Stars: Lekan Adedayo, Andy Okpe, and Alimi Sikiru

Enugu Rangers: Ossy Martins, Shedrack Aseigbu, and Archibong Eso

Positions: Remo Stars: 4th, 43 points; Rangers: 3rd, 45 points

Heartland vs Rivers United

If Rivers United pick at least a point against relegation-battling Heartland at Owerri on Sunday, their quest for the NPFL title will receive yet another boost.

For Heartland, Rivers United may be a stumbling block as they try to find their way out of the relegation zone where they’ve been all season long.

According to the records, Rivers United have won more games, 10, than Heartland who have five victories with five draws from 19 ties.

Rivers United are undefeated against Heartland in their last four meetings in Owerri. The last time Heartland defeated Rivers was a 2-1 victory in 2016.

The current performances of both sides give Rivers an edge over Heartland who are in the bottom four of the league table.

Players to watch

Heartland: Monday Yakubu, Murphy Ndukwu, and Nonso Nzediegwu

Rivers United: Chijioke Akuneto, Nyima Nwagua, and Rafiu Ishaq Kayode

Positions: Heartland: 19th, 28 points; Rivers United, 1st, 58 points

Kwara United vs Shooting Stars

The first leg between both sides was dramatic, with the Oluyole Warriors coming from behind to beat the Afonja Warriors at the Lekan Salami Stadium in Ibadan.

It was the match immediately after the demise of 3SC’s General Manager, Rasheed Balogun, with the match commemorating his burial.

They will play the second fixture at the Ilorin township stadium on Sunday and Kwara United need to win the game if they want to continue their continental ticket chase.

Both sides have met nine times in the last 12 years in the league. All those times they have met, both sides shared four victories and a draw each. The only time they experienced a stalemate was a 1-1 draw in 2013 in Ibadan.

The poor away form of Shooting Stars might mean Kwara United start with an advantage.

Players to watch

Kwara United: Alao Danbani, Jide Fatokun, and Samad Kadiri

Shooting Stars: Ayo Adejubu, Lucky Emmanuel, and Moses Omoduemuke

Positions: Kwara United: 6th, 40 points; Shooting Stars: 11th, 37 points

Sunshine Stars vs Akwa United

Former Sunshine Stars coach Deji Ayeni will take Akwa United to Akure on Sunday hoping to continue his good start.

Meanwhile, Sunshine Stars have won four of their last five home matches. In that sequence, they scored five goals and conceded once.

Playing in Akure won’t be strange for Ayeni, who was on a rescue mission there last season before Sunshine moved to Ijebu in the first round of the season.

Meanwhile, Akwa United’s record on the road has improved with five draws and two victories in 13 games for the Promise Keepers. They may also come for a revenge mission for what Sunshine Stars did to them in the first leg, picking a point in Uyo.

Both sides have met 17 times in the last 10 years, of which Sunshine Stars won five and Akwa United have six victories and both sides have shared the spoils six times.

Players to watch

Sunshine Stars: Leonard Ugochukwu, Ikenna Cooper, and Samson Olasupo

Akwa United: Babatunde Bello, Ubong Friday, and Wisdom Fernando

Positions: Sunshine Stars; 5th, 40 points; Akwa United; 10th, 37th points

NPFL Fixtures

Saturday, May 14, 4 pm

Enyimba vs Lobi Stars

Niger Tornadoes vs Gombe United

Heartland vs Rivers United

Sunday, May 15, 4 pm

Sunshine vs Akwa United

Kwara United vs Shooting Stars

MFM vs Kano Pillars

Remo Stars vs Enugu Rangers

Plateau United vs Wikki Tourists

Dakkada vs Abia Warriors

Katsina United vs Nasarawa United