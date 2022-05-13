All is now set for Edo to play host to the best of Nigeria’s Women Football League (NWFL)-the Super Six tournament, at the Samuel Ogbemudia Stadium in Benin from May 16 to May 22.

A statement by the Chief Press Secretary to the State Deputy Governor, Musa Ebomhiana, said the University of Benin (UNIBEN) sports complex had been designated as the other venue for the tournament.

He said everything needed for the successful hosting of the tournament had been put in place.

He listed the six participating teams as the host state team, Edo Queens, defending champion; Rivers Angels, Bayelsa Queens, Naija Ratels, Nasarawa Amazons, and runners-up in the first edition Delta Queens.

Mr Ebomhania said that the tournament would be used to decide Nigeria’s representatives at the regional second edition of the CAF Women Champions League.

According to the statement, the participating teams qualified from the two group table of the NWFL, based on their placement in each group, in the regular season.

While Nasarawa Amazons, Edo Queens, and Naija Ratels emerged as the three best teams from their group, Bayelsa Queens, Rivers Angels, and Delta Queens picked the three available tickets from their group.

It would be recalled that Edo Queens narrowly lost the top spot by a point to Nasarawa Amazons at the conclusion of the 2021/2022 regular season.

Mr Ebomhiana said the host team was well motivated to clinch the top prize.

“Three matches are scheduled to be played daily. Two games will be played simultaneously between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m.

“The hosting of the NWFL Super Six is a pointer that Edo State is a sports hub and preferred destination for stakeholders as well as investors in the sports industry, with state of the art facilities,” he stated.

