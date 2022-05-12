Arsenal have not won the English Premier League title since 2004 while Tottenham’s triumph goes way back to 1961 but there is something more important than winning the league for these North London clubs. That is finishing ahead of each other on the league table.

Leave the UEFA Champions League qualification, the greater joy for either fan of the Gunners or The Lilywhites is bragging rights.

A look at the last 10 league seasons shows a distinct rivalry that is like no other in England. Between 2012 and 2016, Arsenal finished ahead of Tottenham while from 2017 to the last season, Tottenham finished ahead of their neighbours.

But looking closer at the points-differential shows an exciting fact: these clubs pursue each other till the end. The last three seasons have seen Tottenham win this rivalry by one point (2021); three points (2020), and one point (2019).

At this moment, before their meeting on Thursday at the ultra-modern Tottenham Stadium, built to rival the Emirates, four points separate the clubs with three matches left in the season. If Antonio Conte’s Spurs get a win on Thursday, then just one point will separate Tottenham and Arsenal with two matches left.

Getting fourth place is the bonus, but watch these rivals heckle themselves on social media as to who finishes ahead of the other.

Arsenal have the advantage in head-to-head meetings, with 79 wins to Tottenham’s 60. Only seven Arsenal players have ever made the switch to Tottenham since 1931, while eight have crossed the divide from White Hart Lane to Highbury or Hornsey Road.

Mikel Arteta will return Arsenal to some of her past glory if he leads the Gunners to finish ahead of Spurs and what better way of cementing his status than travelling to Tottenham and winning?

Arteta told the Arsenal website, “The message is clear, if we win against them we are in the Champions League next season.

“You don’t need any motivation or to tell them anything more than that. The opportunity is there. We are going to play and go for it like we always do.

“It’s how we have got into this position, and it’s how we are going to approach it.”

Conte will experience his first North-London derby on Thursday but the Italian understands the nature of this sort of game having played for Juventus and managed Inter Milan in Italy.

“It’s my first north London derby and I know very well what this game means for this club for our fans.

“We have to know very well what it also means for the table for us at this moment and are fighting for a place in the Champions League. We are in this race with Arsenal. We are doing a really good job to stay in this race.

“At the same time, I want to try to give satisfaction to our fans. They deserve this type of satisfaction in a tough game, a derby against Arsenal.”

Arsenal’s last two games are against Newcastle (away) and Everton at the Emirates while Spurs have Burnley at home and away to already-relegated Norwich.

The game kicks off at 7:45 p.m.

Final league placings since 2012

2020/21 – Spurs 7th 62 points; Arsenal 8th 61 points

2019/20 – Spurs 6th 59 points; Arsenal 8th 56 points

2018/19 – Spurs 4th 71 points; Arsenal 5th 70 points

2017/18 – Spurs 3rd 77 points; Arsenal 6th 63 points

2016/17 – Spurs 2nd 86 points; Arsenal 5th 75 points

2015/16 – Arsenal 2nd 77 points; Spurs 3rd 70 points

2014/15 – Arsenal 2nd 75 points; Spurs 5th 64 points

2013/14 – Arsenal 4th 79 points; Spurs 6th 69 points

2012/13 – Arsenal 4th 73 points; Spurs 5th 72 points

2011/12 – Arsenal 3rd 70 points; Spurs 4th 69 points