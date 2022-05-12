After Liverpool won away at Aston Villa on Tuesday, Manchester City were under some pressure going to face the Wolves at Molineux.

They were, however, almost perfect as Kevin De Bruyne scored a 24-minute hat-trick to lead Pep Guardiola’s side to a 5-1 win.

The three points took the Citizens three points clear of Liverpool with two games left in the season-away at West Ham while they finish the season at the Etihad against Aston Villa. If they win the two and they are guaranteed their fourth league title in the last five seasons.

De Bruyne opened the scoring in the seventh minute, but Wolves were back on level, pegging four minutes later as Wolves scored on the counter through Leandro Dendoncker. The Belgian midfield maestro then turned on the magic, scoring in the 16th, and 24th minutes to register his hat-trick.

But he was not finished as he added a fourth on the hour. Raheem Sterling scored the fifth goal six minutes from time. Guardiola’s team has scored 19 goals in their last five EPL encounters, which has brought four wins and one draw-against Liverpool on April 10.

In other matches of the day, Chelsea went away to Elland Road and eased to a 3-0 win. The Blues started very fast and scored early through Mason Mount’s curled effort from the edge of the box in the fourth minute.

Leeds United’s relegation woes were compounded in the 24th minute when Daniel James was shown a straight red card for a reckless foul on Matteo Kovacic.

The Croat tried to soldier on but had to leave the pitch after 30 minutes. Ruben Loftus-Cheek replaced him and Kovacic is now a serious doubt for the FA Cup final against Liverpool on Saturday.

Christian Politic scored the second in the 55th minute and Romelu Lukaku rounded off the scoring in the 83rd minute-his third in two games.

Chelsea are now almost guaranteed a Champions League spot and need at least one point from their last two matches to be assured of their place at Europe’s top table.

Jaime Vardy scored twice – his first goals since March 1, and James Maddison added the third to give Leicester City a 3-0 win over already-relegated Norwich at the King Power Stadium.

In the last match, Everton added another point to their tally as they drew 0-0 away at already-relegated Watford.

Leeds United are 18th on the table with 34 points, the same as Burnley, who have a game in hand, while Everton occupy 16th place, with 36 points and a game in hand.