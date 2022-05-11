The Nigeria U-20 team have secured one of the semi-final tickets at the ongoing WAFU B U20 Championship in Niamey.

The Flying Eagles progressed into the semi-final despite being held to a 2-2 draw by the Junior Etalons of Burkina Faso on Wednesday at the Stade General Seyni Kountché.

The Coach Ladan Bosso-tutored side took the lead twice in Wednesday’s tie but they were pegged back by the resolute Junior Etalons.

Ibrahim Muhammad scored Nigeria’s opening goal in the first half but the Burkinabes restored parity from the penalty spot.

The Flying Eagles won their own penalty in the second half and it was expertly converted by Ibrahim Yahaya but the Junior Etalons dug deep for an equaliser late in the second half.

While the Nigeria U20s is sure of a place in the semi-final already, Burkina Faso need to avoid defeat against Ghana this weekend to progress.

The Black Satellites who lost 2-0 in their group opener to Nigeria need an outright victory to stay in contention.

Only the two finalists at the WAFU B Championship in Niamey will be eligible for next year’s Africa U20 Cup of Nations, already scheduled to take place in Egypt February/March.