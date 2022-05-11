The Confederation of African Football (CAF) has officially announced that the 2021/22 TotalEnergies Confederation Cup final will be held at the Godswill Akpabio International Stadium in Uyo, Nigeria

CAF made this disclosure in a statement published on its official website on Wednesday.

The Confederation Cup final is billed to take place on May 20. CAF said the kick-off time will be communicated in due course.

This is the first intercontinental major cup final to be hosted at the Godswill Akpabio International Stadium fondly referred to as the Nest of Champion.

Last year (2021), the TotalEnergies Confederation Cup was hosted in Cotonou, Benin, where Morocco’s Raja Club Athletic beat Algerian side, JS Kabylie 2-1.

Four teams are still in contention to win the 2021/22 Confederation Cup.

They are DR Congo’s TP Mazembe who scored a late goal to secure a 1-0 victory over RS Berkane of Morocco in the first match of the first leg of the semi-finals

In the second semi-final, Libya’s Al Ahli Tripoli have a mountain to climb after losing 0-2 to Orlando Pirates at home. Pirates will hope to consolidate on their 2-0 advantage going into the second leg at home.

The second leg of the semi-finals will be played on Sunday, May 15, 2022, after which the finalists will emerge.

First-hand information

CAF’s confirmation of Uyo as the venue for the Confederation Cup final is coming on the heels of an earlier report by PREMIUM TIMES; hinting at the choice of the South-south State.

PREMIUM TIMES had exclusively spoken to Paul Bassey, the Senior Special Assistant on Sport to the Akwa Ibom State Governor who revealed the successful bid by the state.

“Nigeria with six other countries bid to the CAF Champions League final and the CAF Confederation Cup final because it is now a one-off as opposed to the former home and win final before.

“It is now held on a neutral ground. CAF sent out people to inspect the stadiums, they came to Uyo because when Nigeria bid they presented Uyo as a venue.”

Champions League final

Before now, CAF had also announced Morocco as the host venue for the more prestigious Champions League even though that decision is being challenged by Egypt’s Al Ahly.

Ahly feels they would be disadvantaged if they end up facing a Moroccan team in the final and have expressed readiness to sue CAF at the Court of Arbitration for Sports on the matter.

“Al Ahly’s decision to appeal to Cas came after Caf took the decision to hold the Champions League final in the same venue for the second season in a row.

“This decision will give home advantage to a certain team that will play at home in front of their fans in addition to violating other laws and regulations.” a statement on the Egyptian club’s website read.

The results between the winners of two semifinal clashes between Wydad Athletic Club (Morocco) and Atletico Petroleos de Launa (Angola and Egypt’s Al Ahly and Es Setif (Tunisia) on the 13th and 14th respectively, this month, will determine the two finalists for the May 30 final in Morocco.