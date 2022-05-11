Sadio Mane scored another crucial goal Tuesday night to keep alive Liverpool’s slim hopes of winning an unprecedented quadruple of titles.

The Reds came from behind to beat Aston Villa 2-1 in their Premier League clash at Villa Park.

The result saw them stay level with Manchester City on 86 points though Jurgen Klopp’s men have played a game more and also have an inferior goals difference compared to their title rivals.

In a difficult start for the Reds, Douglas Luiz fired Villa in front from a tight angle after a sloppy handling from Alisson. The former City Academy player followed up on the rebound to give Villa the early lead.

But the early lead secured by the hosts was short lived as Joel Matip levelled the scores just a few minutes later when he poked into the Villa net after a goalmouth scramble.

However, Klopp’s team were far from their usual best as they almost fell behind again when Danny Ings headed over.

Liverpool’s bad night turned worse when Fabinho limped off around 30 minutes with what appeared to be a hamstring problem.

However, the introduction of Jordan Henderson changed things a bit for the Red as the captain calmed things down, and helped his team dominate possession both before and after the break.

Liverpool’s improved display in the second half paid off midway through, Mane headed in the winning goal.

Having rescued the situation countless times for club and country, the Senegalese yet again popped up with a crucial goal; executing a glorious glancing header while moving backwards after a Luis Diaz cross.

While Liverpool failed to win by four clear goals to go top, all eyes will be on Molineux on Wednesday night to see how Man City will fare.

Title-chasing Liverpool will now shift focus to Saturday’s FA Cup final against Chelsea after surviving this Villa scare.